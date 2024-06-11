"Love at First Flight, since 1984" Sir Richard Branson Surprises Two Virgin Atlantic Founder Crew in Las Vegas Vow Renewal Ceremony Celebrating their Ruby Anniversary as the Airline Turns 40

Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson surprised two founder crew members during their vow renewal ceremony at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas – taking over from an Elvis impersonator to officiate.

As part of Virgin Atlantic's 40th Anniversary celebrations, the airline honored the couple who met during Virgin Atlantic's first year in 1984 and have been together – in the sky and in life – ever since.

As part of Virgin Atlantic's 40th Anniversary celebrations, the airline honored the couple who met during Virgin Atlantic's first year in 1984 and have been together – in the sky and in life – ever since.

It was love at first flight for the couple, Malcolm and Jacqui King-McKinnon, who met 40 years ago during Virgin Atlantic's first year of operating. To celebrate each of these milestones, with each other and with the airline, which celebrates its own 40th Anniversary this year, Virgin Atlantic arranged the surprise appearance by Branson.

Virgin Atlantic Cabin Crew Malcolm and Jacqui King-MacKinnon renew their vows at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas surprised by Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson. The couple met 40 years ago, which was also when the airline was founded by Sir Richard.

Branson donned a red bedazzled blazer and boutonniere as he stepped in for an Elvis impersonator to complete the ceremony before sending the couple off in a Virgin Hotels cab waiting for them outside of the iconic "Tunnel of Love."

Malcolm and Jacqui met during one of Virgin Atlantic's first flights from Manchester, UK, to North America in the airline's inaugural year in 1984 and have been together in the sky and in life ever since. After spotting Jacqui in the iconic red uniform, Malcolm offered to help her with her luggage, and committed to taking every flight he could with her from then on. Forty years later, the couple is married, has raised a family and still flies the skies together any chance they get. As Flight Service Managers, they operated the airline's new route between Manchester and Las Vegas last Sunday. The couple will continue their celebrations with a Ruby Spa Villa gifted by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and a 'honeymoon' cruise aboard one of Virgin Voyages' award-winning fleet later this year.

Other Virgin Atlantic crew members and CEO Shai Weiss were in attendance to celebrate. The vow renewal was an extra special moment as both Malcolm and Jacqui are based in Manchester, where the airline just launched its newest route between Las Vegas and Manchester on June 2. The route, featuring daily flights, will give Las Vegas residents the opportunity to experience summer in the vibrant city of Manchester. Known for its famous music scene, iconic soccer teams, revolutionary history, mouthwatering food and drink, and cool neighborhoods, Manchester is an unmissable gateway for those looking to explore the North of England and Wales.

The ceremony and Branson's surprise appearance was captured in pictures and video here.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Atlantic said:

"Our incredible people are what makes Virgin Atlantic so special – they are mavericks, trailblazers, they are kind and fun. Getting to celebrate two of those people who have been with us since day one was an honor. Malcolm and Jacqui's love story started at Virgin Atlantic, which makes them part of the family. They're also proof that we've been bringing people together for the moments that matter for four decades – in a way that only Virgin Atlantic can!"

Malcolm King-Mackinnon, Flight Service Manager, Virgin Atlantic said:

"They call it love at first sight but for us it was love at first flight! Today has been incredible and it means so much to Jacqui, our daughters and myself. Virgin Atlantic brought us together and has given us opportunities to explore the world and create countless memories we'll cherish forever. We look forward to continuing the celebrations and for many more years together, in the skies and beyond!"

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2023, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the seventh year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs more than 8,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 30 destinations across four continents throughout the year.

Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in March 2023 as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing the alliance's transatlantic network and services to and from Heathrow and Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age under seven years. In October 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed the first of 16 A330-900neos to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. In November 2023, the airline led a consortium to deliver the world's first flight across the Atlantic on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), demonstrating that 100% SAF can be used safely as a drop in fuel in existing infrastructure, engines and airframes. The need to scale production is an industry imperative and Virgin Atlantic is committed to radical collaboration across the energy chain to support commercialization ahead of 2030.

For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

About Little White Wedding Chapel

The world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel, founded in 1951, has long been known worldwide for its celebrity weddings; most notably Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2022, among numerous others spanning decades. The chapel is one of the busiest in Las Vegas, often marrying upwards of 100 couples in a day, from all over the world. Little White features the iconic 'Tunnel of Love' drive-thru wedding chapel as well as two indoor chapels and an outdoor gazebo. Located at 1301 Las Vegas Boulevard, the chapel is just down the street from Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and The Vegas Event Center, and a short drive from Vegas Weddings at 555 South 3rd Street, all under the Wed Famously family of chapels. Little White Wedding Chapel is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight. For more information on Little White Wedding Chapel, visit littlewhiteweddingchapel.com or connect socially @littlewhiteweddingchapel.

