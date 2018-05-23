Love At First Swipe

Through their proprietary SmartSwipe™ technology, Say Allo's algorithm presents users with their most compatible matches. App engagement is a key differentiator to Say Allo's platform, as the algorithm becomes more intelligent as the app is engaged to learn user interests, which result in more compatible connections.

Say Allo also allows users to schedule a secure video meet-up inside the application, removing the need to share sensitive personal information like a phone number or email address, while enabling a real face-to-face connection.

"Say Allo has been designed to make the process of finding a compatible match effortless. Our continuous learning algorithm increases the probability of finding a compatible match over other applications," said Unpack'd Technologies and Say Allo founder Zackary Lewis. "Say Allo can't start a compatibility revolution if we're not compatible ourselves with both iOS and Android users. That day has arrived."

After emerging from a limited beta release in late 2017, users of Say Allo have since swiped through the application more than 5 million times.

Launched by Unpack'd Technologies in 2017, Say Allo is the first dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm co-developed by a developer of Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT). After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo or Unpack'd Technologies, visit www.justsayallo.com.



