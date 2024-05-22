Love Biome Selects Global Access To Accelerate Unprecedented International Growth

LEHI, Utah, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Access, a leading provider of global expansion solutions, is proud to announce its successful partnership with Love Biome, a leading health and wellness company in achieving rapid international growth.

Love Biome, led by Founders Kelly Olsen, Cody Day, and Shon Whitney embarked on their global expansion journey with Global Access in January 2022. Leveraging Global Access's expertise across multiple markets, Love Biome quickly expanded its shipping operations to 12 countries within the first month. Within the subsequent four months, Love Biome added an additional 9 countries to its roster, showcasing remarkable growth.

Recognizing the need to provide better service to international customers, Love Biome signed an On The Ground (OTG) contract with Global Access in October 2022. This partnership culminated in the successful launch of their OTG operations in the Netherlands in February 2023, significantly improving their presence and service capabilities in the European market.

In September 2023, Love Biome further strengthened its partnership with Global Access by signing onto the Asia Express lane, expanding their reach and logistics capabilities in the Asian market.

Today, Love Biome ships to over 30 countries worldwide, a testament to the successful collaboration between Love Biome and Global Access. The company has achieved significant milestones, including a 32% increase in EU volume within the first 5 months of going live on the ground in the EU.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Global Access on our global expansion journey," said Cody Day, Founder and COO of Love Biome. "Their expertise and support have been invaluable in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals. With their guidance, we've been able to swiftly expand our reach and improve our service offerings to customers worldwide."

"We are delighted to have played a part in the remarkable growth story of Love Biome," said Miles Paterson, CEO of Global Access. "Their dedication to excellence and commitment to providing quality products and services align perfectly with our mission to empower businesses to succeed globally. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Love Biome in their future endeavors."

