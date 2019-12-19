Love Blossoms in Colorado All Year Round

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado is the perfect place to toast true love all year round. For more information, visit www.Colorado.com.

Romantic Retreats

Dunton Hot Springs, Dolores: Dunton is a romantic ghost town set in the San Juan Mountains. Couples can soak in the calcium bicarbonate hot springs pools.

Golden Horseshoe Sleigh Rides, Breckenridge: A private sleigh ride is the perfect way to propose, celebrate an anniversary, have an intimate wedding or just snuggle up during a romantic getaway.

Smith Fork Ranch, Crawford: This ranch offers shade-tree picnics, a world-class wine cellar and private candle-light dinners focus on farm-to-table cuisine.

Tennessee Pass Cookhouse, Leadville: Couples can take a one-mile ski, snowshoe or hike to the Tennessee Pass Cookhouse and savor a four-course backcountry Dining experience and stay in the Tennessee Pass Sleep Yurts.

Woody Creek Distillers, Basalt: This small-town distillery offers award-winning vodka, rye, gin and bourbon and is a gorgeous setting for any couple looking to expand their knowledge of Colorado craft spirits.

Honeymoon Getaways

Chipeta Solar Springs Resort and Spa, Ridgway: This resort offers a honeymoon package for couples for five nights or more that includes three-day ski tickets at Telluride Ski Resort.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort, Glenwood Springs: Glenwood Hot Springs Resort offers the Romance Package where couples are given chocolate truffles and a bottle of champagne along with a $100 spa credit.

Limelight Hotel Snowmass: This modern property features 99 spacious suites, an on-site bar and restaurant, spa pools and more. The property also offers a number of complimentary activities such as first tracks, fat biking, snowshoes and more.

The Springs Resort and Spa, Pagosa Springs: The Springs Resort & Spa property features 23 therapeutic hot springs mineral pools, a 79-room hotel, and a full-service day spa. Hotel guests of the resort enjoy 24-hour unlimited access to the soaking pools.

Westin Riverfront, Avon: Located at the base of Beaver Creek, a three-night minimum stay includes luxurious overnight accommodations, a spa credit, a bottle of champagne, valet parking, unlimited yoga/fitness classes and more.

Unique Wedding Venues

Bella Vista Estate, Steamboat Springs: With endless views and complete seclusion in the privacy of the estate, Bella Vista Estate is the ideal destination venue for weddings.

Black Mountain Lodge, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area: Perfect for a summer wedding, Black Mountain Lodge is surrounded by wildflowers and towering peaks.

Denver Botanic Gardens: Denver Botanic Gardens offers more than a dozen indoor and outdoor spaces from intimate gazebos to extravagant ballrooms.

The Historic Royal Gorge Mansion and Carriage House, Cañon City: The Mansion and manicured grounds sit on four, tree-lined acres, complete with a spectacular fountain.

Platte River Fort, Greeley: Platte River Fort offers an uncommon selection of accommodations including guestrooms, bunkhouses, yurts and a Conestoga covered wagon.

Willowtail Springs, Mancos: Willowtail offers a special elopement package that includes a two-night stay with complimentary champagne and customizable options.

Valentine's Day Signature Events

28th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony, Loveland Ski Area – Feb. 14, 2020: This annual, mass wedding ceremony is perfect for couples looking to wed or renew vows. After the ceremony, guests ski or snowboard down the mountain for an after-party.

Valentine's Swing Dance, Boulder – Feb. 14, 2020: This holiday tradition is an evening of romance, swing dancing, live music and more.

2020 Sweetheart Festival, Loveland – Feb. 14-15, 2020: Festival highlights include a group wedding, the Palace of Sweets and an official Valentine beer.

Moonlight Dine & Ski: Valentine's, Copper Mountain – Feb. 15, 2020: This gourmet dinner date night includes a chairlift ride, hot cider and Prosecco, a three-course meal and night skiing.

