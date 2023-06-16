Love, Bonito Launches First U.S. Pop-Up Store in New York City

A purpose-driven womenswear brand in Asia marks global expansion in the United States

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love, Bonito, an omnichannel womenswear brand making waves in Asia, proudly announces the grand opening of its inaugural U.S. pop-up store in the vibrant SoHo neighborhood of New York City. With doors wide open to greet U.S. fans, the launch of the pop-up store signifies a major step towards Love, Bonito's global expansion outside of Asia.

"I started Love, Bonito because I struggled to find clothes that fit my body type. More than a decade ago, when I shopped for available options amongst popular brands, the proportions were off or the pockets were non-existent. It was disheartening to feel misrepresented by the styles and outfits marketed to me," said Rachel Lim, Co-Founder of Love, Bonito. "So, I decided to change the narrative by creating a brand that represented me and my community. With our official U.S. launch, we hope our message connects with diverse, Asian American women who celebrate their own unique journeys and feel empowered by what they wear."

The brand aspires to empower women with their message of Come Into Your Own - a mantra meant to celebrate every woman's journey of self-discovery and finding her community.

For more information and to stay up-to-date with weekend events and experiences, please visit the Love, Bonito website and follow us on Instagram and TikTok @lovebonitousa.

The Love, Bonito pop-up experience is located at 465 Broadway New York, NY 10013 and will operate now until December 31, 2023.

About Love, Bonito
Designing for the key moments and milestones of a woman's life, Love, Bonito's comprehensive assortment features stylish and comfortable pieces for the modern Asian woman at home, work and play. Love, Bonito is the largest vertically integrated, omnichannel women's fashion brand in the region today. We remain committed to relationship building and nurturance, imbuing soul into innovation with thoughtful design and dedicated community outreach.

