Love Camping? This 4-in-1 Ultralight Multiuse Camping Utensil Makes It Easy to Pack Light Out on the Trail

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Septem Studio launches EATI, a camping utensil that combines the versatility of a multitool with the sleek looks of titanium, and is set to change the way you camp.

Septem's idea is simply brilliant: Why take different utensils and camp tools, if you can take just one instead?

cook&eat in one titanium utensil

This multiuse camping tool allows you to:

Chop food, cook and eat with one utensil

Cut boxes, slice cords

Open a can or pry open a stubborn bottle

Made from aerospace-grade titanium, EATI is compact, durable, and ultralight. It's anti-bacterial, non-corrosive, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly. And it looks damn good, too.

"Our goal is to make eating and cooking that little bit easier, wherever you are," said the designer of Septem Studios.

EATI is the product you didn't realise you needed—until now

Designed to help you cut down space in your backpack, it weighs a minuscule 28g/one ounce, thanks to the fascinating aerospace-grade titanium.

"EATI is the ideal travel companion where minimum weight and space is crucial," the designer said.

Unlike camping utensils made from stainless steel, EATI doesn't leave an unpleasant taste in your mouth. It's durable, non-corrosive, and no coating, so it won't ever flake. And it's virtually indestructible; titanium can withstand seawater for 4000 years without any chance of corrosion.

It's easier on your hands, with low thermal conductivity, so you avoid burns while cooking.

And it comes with multiuse packaging, too.

Passionate about minimising their environmental impact, the Septem team have created multiuse packaging for EATI. As well as packing your EATI to your doorstep, it also doubles as a handy carry pouch and a sturdy chopping board. So whether you're out hiking, picnicking at the beach, or fueling up at the office, EATI makes it easier to prepare your meals out-of-home.

EATI is available for funding through Kickstarter from 26th February 2020. Backing closes on 23rd April 2020. The aim is to begin shipping in July 2020.

Pledges begin at £22 for full set including 3-in-1 pouch (26% off retail price). There are a number of different pledge packages available up to 60% off, backers are encouraged to visit: bit.ly/2Pq4Qas

About Septem Studio

Septem Studio was established by a small London team who are passionate about bringing exciting ideas to life, as well as striving to inspire others and foster an exploration mindset. They have successfully launched 3 products over Kickstarter. Their latest, HUNT23, received £43,791 in funding, far exceeding its goal of 800%.

With EATI, they aim to bring something new to the world of ultralight camping and trail living.

