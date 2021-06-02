Love Conquers Ale: Samuel Adams and New Belgium Come Together with GLAAD to Support a More Inclusive Future

As part of this partnership, during the month of June, Samuel Adams and New Belgium will donate 100% of the purchase price of the co-brewed Love Conquers Ale directly to GLAAD, a leading nonprofit organization working to accelerate acceptance and advance equality for the LGBTQ+ community. From brewing better beer, to building a better community and bettering each other, Samuel Adams and New Belgium know that by working together they can make a greater impact.

"We knew we had to do something powerful this year to bring the meaning behind Love Conquers Ale to life," says Carissa Sweigart, Leader of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at The Boston Beer Company. "We couldn't think of a better brewer to share such a personal and special recipe with than New Belgium Brewing - a team with a long standing history supporting the LGBTQ community. By co-brewing Love Conquers Ale together, we hope to spread unity, love and togetherness to even more people. And we're proud to continue to support the important work of our partners at GLAAD, who are at the forefront of change, as we celebrate our peers as members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community."

"Beer is universal, represented across countries, cultures, and people. Our ongoing work is to make sure that beer represents and celebrates everyone, both inside and outside our industry," says Patrice M. Palmer, New Belgium's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Specialist. "New Belgium was the first craft brewery recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, and our "Brewed for All'' mentality informs our efforts to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. We're happy to join Samuel Adams in co-brewing Love Conquers Ale this year to support GLAAD's important work to increase awareness, visibility, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community all year round."

BEHIND THE BEER: LOVE CONQUERS ALE

First brewed in 2017, Love Conquers Ale has always intended to do what beer does best: bring people together. Samuel Adams Boston Brewery coworkers first concepted the Blackberry Basil Lime Gose for a Pride celebration at the brewery. Love Conquers Ale, brewed by and for the LGBTQ+ community, is meant to represent the spirit of Pride and brings unique ingredients together harmoniously to create a beautiful beer. The bright fruit notes, refreshingly light body and pink hues make it the perfect brew to celebrate love. To grow the reach and impact of this special beer, in 2021 Samuel Adams connected with New Belgium Brewing Company to share the love, based on New Belgium's leadership on LGBTQ+ equity and advocacy.

During the month of June, Love Conquers Ale will be available for drinkers to purchase at the following locations:

Samuel Adams Boston Brewery and Tap Room

Samuel Adams Cincinnati Tap Room

New Belgium's San Francisco Tap Room

San Francisco Tap Room New Belgium's Denver Pilot Brewery and Fort Collins Tasting Room

More information can be found at the following links: Samuel Adams | New Belgium

Love Conquers Ale will be available in 4-pack 16oz cans and Samuel Adams and New Belgium will donate 100% of the purchase price of every 4-pack to GLAAD during the month of June.*

BRINGING MORE INCLUSIVITY TO THE BEER INDUSTRY AT QUEER BEER FEST

Samuel Adams and New Belgium will also celebrate their shared commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through beer at Hop Culture's Queer Beer Fest , which will be held virtually on Saturday, June 5th. The event aims to capture the unique, vibrant and diverse voices of the queer community and build a stronger culture of inclusivity in the beer industry.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com .

ABOUT NEW BELGIUM BREWING

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016, Denver, Colorado in 2018, and San Francisco, California in 2021, and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $29 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Sour IPA, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium's Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.

*The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will donate $16 for every 4-pack of Love Conquers Ale 16oz cans sold at participating locations to GLAAD. For more information on GLAAD, please visit https://www.glaad.org/ . Maximum donation is $50,000. Offer only valid at participating Sam Adams locations between June 1 - June 30, 2021.

*New Belgium Brewing Company will donate 100% of the purchase price of each Love Conquers Ale 16oz can sold at participating locations to GLAAD. For more information on GLAAD, please visit https://www.glaad.org/ . Maximum donation is $10,000. Offer only valid at participating New Belgium locations between June 1 - June 30, 2021.

