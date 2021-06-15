Love Crunch Announces New Partnership with The Trevor Project

RICHMOND, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Pride Month, Love Crunch is excited to announce a new, year-long partnership with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.

At Love Crunch, giving back is at the heart of everything we do. Since our inception, we have donated more than $21 million in product to food banks and LGBTQ organizations across North America through our Bite4Bite program. Our new partnership with The Trevor Project only deepens that commitment.

As a "Trevor Champion," Love Crunch is providing delicious, organic Love Crunch granolas for frontline suicide prevention team members and volunteers at The Trevor Project as well as donating $10,000 USD. Love Crunch will also be sharing content on our own social channels to amplify The Trevor Project's mission and highlight the amazing work that they do.

"At its core, Love Crunch has always been about love, acceptance and inclusion," says Arjan Stephens, General Manager of Nature's Path and Co-Creator of Love Crunch. "We are so grateful for the work that The Trevor Project does every day for LGBTQ youth, and we are proud to be allies in their important mission."

Love Crunch's commitment will help expand The Trevor Project's capacity to serve more LGBTQ young people, increase awareness of The Trevor Project's mental health resources among diverse communities, and support its mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people. Love Crunch will also work with The Trevor Project to offer learning opportunities for its own team members such as Lunch and Learns and Ally Training for authentic allyship with LGBTQ youth.

The Trevor Project was founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award-winning short film TREVOR. The film aired on HBO alongside the launch of TrevorLifeline, the first 24/7 national lifeline supporting LGBTQ youth in crisis, and the first calls were answered that night. In addition to the lifeline, the organization has expanded to provide free and confidential suicide prevention programs via 24/7 chat and text crisis services. The organization also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

"It is a grim reality that almost two million LGBTQ young people contemplate suicide every year in the U.S." says Stephens. "The Trevor Project provides a safe place where they can reach out for empathy and support. The Trevor Project is saving young LGBTQ lives every day and Love Crunch is proud to be helping in any way we can."

ABOUT LOVE CRUNCH & NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. The organization works to save young lives by providing support through free and confidential suicide prevention and crisis intervention programs on platforms where young people spend their time: our 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text. They also run TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operate innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

