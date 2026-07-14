LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS' Philip Gelatt and BRIGHTBURN's David Yarovesky Unleash IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1 with Legendary Artist Adam Pollina at BAD IDEA

On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd.

Then, in a single night, everything changes.

A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond.

Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them.

Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood.

"We wanted to approach the genre from a new angle, something that could make it feel fresh, dangerous, and genuinely shocking again. And somehow that led us to a story with murder cults, ritual sex magick, adorable goats, and an enormous amount of heart," said Gelatt.

"It all started with a simple question: what if a goat decided to fight back against the satanists trying to sacrifice it? Which probably tells you everything you need to know about the kinds of things Dave thinks about in his spare time."

Philip Gelatt is an Emmy Award-winning, acclaimed screenwriter, director, and producer whose work spans film, television, comics, and video games. He is best known for his work on LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS, the groundbreaking Netflix anthology created by Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher, for which he won an Emmy. Since its debut in 2019, Gelatt has written more episodes of the critically acclaimed series than any other writer, adapting stories by some of science fiction's most celebrated authors and helping the show win 17 Primetime Emmy Awards, making it one of the most honored animated series of the modern era.

Gelatt first came to prominence as the screenwriter of EUROPA REPORT, the critically acclaimed science-fiction thriller that earned a Nebula Awards nomination for the Ray Bradbury Award. He went on to write and direct THEY REMAIN, the acclaimed cosmic horror feature based on the work of Laird Barron, and co-write and produce THE SPINE OF NIGHT, the adult animated epic praised for its hallucinatory visuals and uncompromising storytelling. His work in interactive entertainment includes writing RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER, which earned the Writers Guild of America Award for Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing, as well as AMNESIA: THE BUNKER and the upcoming ONTOS starring Stellan Skarsgård. Across every medium, Gelatt has built a reputation as one of the most imaginative and versatile storytellers working today, blending literary intelligence, genre innovation, and fearless originality.

David Yarovesky is an acclaimed filmmaker and director best known for helming BRIGHTBURN, the provocative superhero horror film produced by James Gunn for Sony Pictures. Released in 2019, the film became a global box office hit and earned widespread acclaim for its bold reimagining of superhero mythology through the lens of horror, establishing Yarovesky as one of the most exciting and distinctive genre filmmakers of his generation.

Yarovesky first attracted major attention with THE HIVE, a critically acclaimed horror feature that premiered at Fantastic Fest. He followed that with NIGHTBOOKS, the dark fantasy adventure produced by Sam Raimi for Netflix, and most recently directed LOCKED starring Bill Skarsgård and two-time Academy Award winner, Anthony Hopkins. Yarovesky's many additional credits include directing commercials and music videos for some of the world's leading artists and brands, including Steve Aoki and Korn, as well as Marvel Studios' viral music video phenomenon Guardians of the Galaxy: Inferno, featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy cast and David Hasselhoff. Across film, television, and music, Yarovesky has built a reputation as a visionary storyteller whose work combines technical innovation, emotional intensity, and a singular cinematic imagination.

"We took the emotional DNA of movies like BAMBI and THE LION KING and smashed it headfirst into the raw terror of THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE and THE LAST HOUSE ON THE LEFT to create something that's equal parts adorable and deeply disturbing," said Yarovesky.

"On the surface, it looks like a story designed to shock and terrify you, and it absolutely will, but underneath that is something much more personal. It's a fable about the stories we tell ourselves, how they can become prisons that define the limits of our lives, and how dangerous it is to let other people's perception of you determine who you are. And at the center of all of it is Bronson. Trust me, you're going to f*%king love Bronson."

"We couldn't be more excited about IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE. Not simply because it's a wildly original story, but because it's the kind of story that fully exploits the unique strengths of the comics medium. Comics can juxtapose the adorable and the horrific, the intimate and the epic, the ridiculous and the profound, often in the space of a single page. IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE embraces that freedom completely, creating an experience that simply couldn't exist in any other medium," said BAD IDEA CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.

"Which makes it all the more fitting, and perhaps a little ironic, that this project grew out of friendships forged in another medium, between its creators and BAD IDEA's head of Film & Television, Benjamin Simpson."

This October, Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt, acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky, visionary artist Adam Pollina, and master colorist Dean White carve IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1, a shocking new comic book event, into comic shops around the globe. Featuring a murderer's row of the comic industry's biggest stars on covers, including Eisner Award nominees Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Feral) and Patrick Horvath (Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees), alongside superstar cartoonist Brett Bean (I Hate Fairyland, D'Orc), internationally acclaimed horror visionary Alex Pardee (Cul-De-Sac), and Eisner Award winner Skottie Young (Spider-Man, X-Men).

But fans attending this year's San Diego Comic-Con won't have to wait until October to experience the terror. On Friday, July 24 at 5:00 PM in Room 32AB, every attendee of BAD IDEA's SDCC panel will receive a copy of the convention-exclusive edition of IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE — available only to those in the room.

Founded in 2020, BAD IDEA is the last, and greatest, underground comics publisher. Committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence in the medium, BAD IDEA produces only A-level comics storytelling from the industry's leading talents in a prestige-format package.

Exploding onto the scene with the hotly sought-after secret release of THE HERO TRADE, BAD IDEA quickly followed with a string of breakout hits, including CUL-DE-SAC, SAVE NOW, THE LOT, HANK HOWARD: PIZZA DETECTIVE and PLANET DEATH among many others.

PLANET DEATH became a publishing phenomenon, with its debut issue selling more than one million copies and becoming the best-selling independent comic book launch of the past three decades.

BAD IDEA's stories are now expanding beyond the printed page. Most recently, the company announced that ORDAINED is soon to be a major motion picture written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick) and set to star Oscar nominee Colin Farrell.

With widespread critical acclaim, repeated sellouts, record-setting crowdfunding campaigns, and fans lining up overnight outside comic shops and packing convention halls, BAD IDEA has become a movement and the most exciting name in comics today.

Media Contact: Siena Fallon, [email protected]

SOURCE BAD IDEA