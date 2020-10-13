Love Good Fats Fueling Up to Share More Love!

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Good Fats, a groundbreaking pioneer in good fat, low sugar keto snacks, is thrilled to share that it has closed $10.7 million equity financing led by InvestEco Capital Corp. and Export Development Canada that will help accelerate the Company's already rapid growth in North America.

Founded just 3 short years ago by Suzie Yorke and a core team of passionate supporters, Love Good Fats has been a leading force in the move to reduce sugar and increase good fats as an approach to more informed and balanced nutrition. Love Good Fats offers an alternative to the higher sugar, high simple carbohydrate snacks that have traditionally been the face of convenient snacking. Love Good Fats has inspired millions of people to update the way they snack at home, at work, or at the gym.

Driven to create Love Good Fats after a period of struggling with poor results created by a combination of a low-fat diet while consuming too much sugar found in a variety of claimed "healthy products" such as energy drinks and snack bars, Yorke has grown the company to be a significant presence and influence across North America with distribution in more than 20,000 doors in leading retailers such as Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS Pharmacy and Costco.

Love Good Fats' "ridiculously delicious" original truffle style and chewy nutty protein bars, as well as a range of incredibly creamy shakes, boast having only 1-2g of sugar and a hunger-satisfying blend of good fats from nut butters and coconut oil and fiber. Love Good Fats are keto-certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and filled with clean and sustainable ingredients.

"The Love Good Fats team is excited to be joining with these exceptional partners to support our brand and continue expansion across North America. We are delighted to have InvestEco join us and are grateful for the continued support of Export Development Canada," commented Ms. Yorke, Founder and CEO.

"Love Good Fats is an amazing brand supported by a great team. InvestEco is excited to join the Company as it continues to advance its growth strategy," shared David Gisborne, Partner, InvestEco Capital Corp.

"As a champion for inclusive trade, EDC is thrilled to support Love Good Fats, a category-leading, woman-owned Canadian business that is poised for growth," said EDC's President and CEO Mairead Lavery. "Suzie Yorke is a talented entrepreneur, backed by an experienced and engaged team and we look forward to supporting this company as it expands across North America."

About Love Good Fats

The Good Fat Co. Ltd's ("Love Good Fats") line of 12 good fat, low-carb, and low-sugar products have caught the attention of consumers across North America. Love Good Fats is helping educate consumers on how certain fats can be good for you and why it's in all our best interests to limit sugar intake. Each of Love Good Fats' "ridiculously delicious" products feature good fats, low net carbs and low sugar. Love Good Fats' current product line includes their Original dark chocolate-coated and plant-based Truffle bars, White Chocolate Truffle bars, Chewy-Nutty bars, and thick and creamy Shakes. Their keto-friendly products have 4-5 grams of net carbs and are gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, contain no artificial preservatives or sugar alcohols. For more information on Love Good Fats and their range of products, please visit www.lovegoodfats.com.

About InvestEco Capital

InvestEco Capital Corp has a 20-year history of investing in growing North American businesses. Since the launch of InvestEco Sustainable Food Fund I in 2012, InvestEco has focused on promoting Canadian and US businesses seeking to improve health outcomes and reduce the environmental impacts of the overall food ecosystem. Learn more at https://investeco.com

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need - the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections - to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business. To help Canadian businesses facing extreme financial challenges brought on by the global response to COVID-19, the Government of Canada has expanded EDC's domestic capabilities until Dec. 31, 2021. This broader mandate will enable EDC to expand its support to companies focused domestically. For more information and to learn how we can help your company, call us at 1-800-229-0575 or visit www.edc.ca

