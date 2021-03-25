Love Grown Foods Announces Launch of New Keto Granola Line

DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Grown Foods, a pioneer in plant-based and gluten-free cereals and granolas, today announced the launch of its new keto-friendly granola line, featuring three gluten-free, low-sugar flavors: Chocolate Cherry Cashew, Maple Cashew Pecan, and Pumpkin Almond Cashew.

The keto diet has seen extreme growth in the last few years, making it one of the most popular diets in the US. Based on Love Grown's current positioning in better-for-you, plant-based cereals and granolas, adding a keto-friendly granola line is a natural extension of the brand. "Love Grown is debuting keto-friendly granolas to satisfy consumers' cravings for a luscious, decadent, low-sugar granola with healthy fats and protein," said Debora Sperling, Director of Sales for Love Grown.

In accordance with the keto diet, which focuses on consuming foods that are high in healthy fats and protein and low in carbs and sugar, these deliciously decadent granolas are made from a hearty blend of cashews, pecans, and almonds and are lightly sweetened with a touch of real maple syrup and monk fruit for a delectable flavor with less guilt. "The new flavors are so indulgent and satisfying that everyone will love them, not just those who follow a keto diet," said Kadi Schultz, Marketing Manager for Love Grown. "Consumers looking for keto-friendly snacking options are sure to enjoy the rich, decadent flavors they've been missing".

The granolas range from 150-160 calories per ⅓ cup serving and boast 5g of protein and only 4-6g net carbs. In addition to being Certified Gluten-Free, the Love Grown Keto Granola line is grain-free. The products will be available at leading natural/specialty and conventional retailers beginning in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

About Love Grown: Love Grown is known for making delicious, plant-based, better-for-you breakfast cereals and granolas for the whole family with its Power O's cereals, grain-free cereals, kid's cereals, and granola products. The Denver-based company was founded in 2008 and remains proudly committed to growing better. Bite by bite.

For more information on Love Grown's gluten-free, plant-based cereals and granolas, visit lovegrown.com or email [email protected].

