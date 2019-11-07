Love Grown Unveils Fresh, New Look for Its Cereal and Granola

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Grown, maker of cereal, granola and oatmeal, proudly introduces a brand-new look. Love Grown is 'Growing Better. Bite by Bite.™' and their delicious new look is just part of the journey.

"At Love Grown, we strive to bring better nutrition to everyday foods," said Lance Palumbo, CEO at Love Grown. "Our new look emphasizes our simple ingredients and better-for-you attributes. The rebrand also showcases a cohesive brand image so customers can quickly find our products wherever they are in the store."

Love Grown

Love Grown worked closely with Saturday Insights, a consumer research agency, on the rebrand. The first step was to understand what their current brand was communicating to their customers and then improve upon the solid foundation they already had. "We really wanted to bring a consumer focus to this project, so we listened closely to understand what our brand was saying," said Palumbo. "Alicia Potter, at Faven Creative, is responsible for creating the new look and completely understood how to bring to life the great products we make."

Love Grown is here to bring 'better' to breakfast and beyond. It's why they create foods that feed your potential using simple, wholesome ingredients like beans, brown rice and toasted oats. With the increasing need for brands to be transparent about their ingredients, quality and production standards, Love Grown strives to bring the transparency of their products front and center with the rebrand. The brand is showcasing the great taste and texture of their cereal by enlarging it on the front of the package. All of their products are Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Vegan and have Plant-Based Protein. "We're proud of our ingredients and want our customers to feel that. Creating products that we are proud of is at our core," said Palumbo.

Love Grown's new look is hitting shelves nationwide this month at major retailers, including Kroger, Sprouts, Safeway, Albertsons, and Natural Grocers.

To learn more about Love Grown and its line of products, please visit www.lovegrown.com.

ABOUT LOVE GROWN

Love Grown is a small, homegrown company working hard to provide honest nutrition, lovable taste and an opportunity for improvement in every bite. Distribution in the U.S. exceeds 12,000 locations nationwide and includes retailers such as Kroger, Sprouts, Safeway, Albertsons, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wakefern, Wegmans, Stop and Shop and many others. For more information, visit www.lovegrown.com or follow @lovegrown on social media for new product releases and deals.

