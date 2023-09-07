Love Hudson-Maggio: A Catalyst for Marketing Transformation and Innovation

07 Sep, 2023

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Hudson-Maggio, an accomplished industry luminary, stands at the forefront of marketing technology evolution with a remarkable career spanning pivotal roles at corporate giants, including Salesforce, Google, Cox, and IHG. Love possesses a rare combination of insights from both the brand and software vendor sides. Now at the helm of Mar Dat, a boutique marketing technology and data consultancy that she created, Love has taken her expertise to new heights, empowering brands to optimize their marketing technology investments.

Love Hudson-Maggio, CEO of Mar Dat.
A Journey of Excellence from Both Sides

Love Hudson-Maggio's journey is marked by significant milestones on both the client and software vendor sides of the marketing spectrum. Having shaped marketing strategies at iconic brands such as Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, Michelin, Koehler, Smuckers, and Warner Media, Love's strategic prowess was nurtured through hands-on experience. Her invaluable insights into brand marketers' challenges and aspirations set the stage for her next endeavor.

Pioneering Mar Dat: Transforming Brand Success

The inception of Mar Dat emerged from Love's unwavering commitment to address a pressing industry need. Witnessing brands grappling with harnessing the full potential of their intricate marketing technology software investments, Love envisioned a consultancy that would deliver immediate and tangible value. Mar Dat was born to bridge the gap, providing brands with expert guidance to navigate complexities and ensure optimal outcomes from their marketing technology investments.

Martonomy: Where Vision Meets Innovation

Love Hudson-Maggio's visionary thinking led her to develop Martonomy, an AI-capable campaign taxonomy platform poised to revolutionize campaign creation and reporting. Set to launch on the Salesforce AppExchange at the upcoming Dreamforce event, Martonomy introduces the concept of "fast taxonomy." The platform empowers brands to accelerate campaign processes and seamlessly port data directly into Salesforce Marketing Cloud, eliminating the need for convoluted data transfers.

Experience the Power of Martonomy: Live Demos at Dreamforce

Love Hudson-Maggio's commitment to driving marketing innovation will be featured at Dreamforce. As the event draws near, anticipation builds for the official launch of Martonomy on the Salesforce AppExchange. Attendees will receive the exclusive opportunity to experience firsthand demonstrations of this groundbreaking campaign taxonomy platform. Love herself will be leading these demos, showcasing how Martonomy streamlines campaign management with unprecedented efficiency.

Unlocking the Future with Love Hudson-Maggio and Mar Dat

Join Love Hudson-Maggio and her team at Mar Dat in reshaping the landscape of marketing technology. From her stellar background to the creation of Mar Dat and Martonomy, Love's journey has been one of empowering brands for success. Don't miss the chance to witness her visionary solutions in action in San Francisco at Dreamforce 2023.

For more information, please visit martonomyinc.com or contact [email protected].

About Love Hudson-Maggio: Love Hudson-Maggio is a published author, visionary leader, and Founder/CEO of Mar Dat, a boutique marketing technology and data consultancy. With a history of impactful roles at major companies, Love is dedicated to helping brands maximize the value of their marketing technology investments.

