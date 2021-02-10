Love in Lockdown Spark Survey Is In - 9 in 10 Singles Want People That Make Them Laugh

BERLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV), one of the world's leading online dating companies, has released comprehensive results from several 2020 'Love in Lockdown' surveys, which collected data on dating during the global pandemic. Spark brands have experienced an increase in subscriptions, user engagement and overall interactions during 2020.

2020 online dating data shows that social distancing increases social connection needs and motivates singles to find a partner more than ever before. Most singles want people that make them laugh and people that laugh at their jokes. Scottsdale AZ has the funniest singles in America.

Spark Networks 'Love in Lockdown' Highlights

Despite all the upheaval of the last 12 months, it's vital to try and keep a sense of humor

92% of singles say they're more attracted to people who can make them laugh



81% of singles say they are more attracted to someone who laughs at their jokes



96% of US singles say a shared sense of humor is vital in a relationship



The cities where you can find the funniest singles in America are Scottsdale, AZ ; Rockville, MD ; Durham, NC (EliteSingles)

; ; In 2020, there was a 16% increase in users reporting that they found love on one of Spark's three largest U.S. sites ( Zoosk , EliteSingles, SilverSingles )

( ) 'Dating Sunday' - Jan 3 – was the busiest day of the pandemic to date, with a 25% increase in messages sent ( Zoosk )

– was the busiest day of the pandemic to date, with a ( 51% of people say that experiencing social distancing has made them more motivated to look for a partner ( Zoosk )

to look for a partner ( ) 20% say their #1 NYE resolution was to find a partner in 2021( Zoosk )

was to find a partner in 2021( ) 38% don't want to be single on Valentine's Day ( Zoosk )

) 65% still want to celebrate Valentine's Day, even if it's socially distanced ( EliteSingles )

) Lockdowns create bonding opportunities: dating profiles with phrases like 'working from home' or 'home office' receive 85% more messages than the average profile. (EliteSingles)

"Data from our Love in Lockdown survey shows that the pandemic hasn't prevented singles from sparking online connections" said Eric Eichmann, Spark's CEO. "If anything, it's expanded the ways in which singles can bond. While people do still seek out matches based on perennially popular traits like a good sense of humor, we're also seeing them connect over new, pandemic-related topics like working from home."

"Restrictions on gatherings and travel have also had an effect on daters, as a majority of singles state that social distancing has made them more motivated to look for a partner. This is echoed by an increased success rate throughout our biggest brands: Zoosk, EliteSingles, and SilverSingles have seen a 16% increase in users reporting that they have found love online. In short, while singles have had some in-person dating practices affected by the global pandemic, they're still prioritizing the search for love. Connection matters more than ever, and Spark brands are helping people find it."

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

