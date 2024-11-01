Love, Indus is the First Luxury, South Asian-Inspired Skincare Brand to Launch on QVC

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Love, Indus, an opulent skincare brand, is proud to announce its historic launch on QVC, marking a significant milestone as the first South Asian inspired luxury skincare brand to be featured on the iconic shopping network. This groundbreaking partnership brings rare Indian rituals and the latest beauty innovations to a broader audience.

The QVC launch with Alberti & Amy's Holi-YAYS on November 1, 2024 at 5pm EST will feature two of Love, Indus' best-selling products - the Amrutini® Luminosity Dewdrops skin strengthening serum and the Freedom of Expression Line Limiter, a targeted treatment for facial lines & creases. QVC viewers will learn about the benefits of each product, how each can be incorporated into their daily routines, and gain access to exclusive deals.

For Love, Indus founder Surbhee Grover, QVC is more than a shopping network. "Even though I didn't grow up in the States, I've come to appreciate how QVC is a part of people's daily lives — a place where trusted products are discovered. To now see our skincare line launch on that very platform is an incredibly meaningful moment."

Love, Indus draws on centuries of rituals and rare ingredients rooted in the heritage and practices of the Indian subcontinent, combining them with innovative technological solutions from New York City. "Our products took five years to formulate and have been crafted with rare minerals and botanicals. Some, such as a protein-rich golden Muga silk and antioxidant rich Silver Tips Imperial Tea, have never been seen in skincare before."

Tune in to QVC on November 1, 2024 at 5pm EST to witness this historic moment and discover the transformative power of Love, Indus.

For more information about Love, Indus and its QVC debut, visit loveindus.com

About Love, Indus:

Launched in 2021, Love, Indus is an opulent skincare brand driven by confluence and contrast — of India and New York, tradition and modernity, and incredible botanicals and clean, lab-designed ingredients. The brand has been featured in Refinery29, InStyle, Vogue, Grazia, Women's Health, and Beauty Independent, amongst several other leading publications.

SOURCE Love, Indus