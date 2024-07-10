Love is Going the Distance: Dating.com Study Finds Summer Travel is Sparking New Romance This Year

Latest Dating.com study reveals a growing percentage of singles are open to long-distance relationships

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today from Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group, the company behind 66 online dating sites – reveals that geographic borders aren't stopping modern singles from forming connections with each other, regardless of their physical location. Daters are increasingly interested in summer flings from across the country, or even around the world. The survey found that 83% of respondents have dated someone who is based in another state, and 71% have been in a relationship with someone who lives in another country.

"Advanced technology makes it easier than ever to nurture connections even at a distance. Online dating features powered by artificial intelligence, video capabilities, and virtual reality are opening the door to a wider range of potential partners to explore, and singles aren't letting geographic locations impact them in the same way they did in the past," said Alex Kudos, Chief Marketing Officer of Social Discovery Group. "Our latest survey revealed that over half of respondents are open to meeting a connection that lives in another state, especially if their location fits into their travel schedule. The lure of finding and pursuing someone long distance is not just a form of escapism for lonely people, or a vacation from real life; it's a hallmark of dating and relationships today."

Key findings include:

Americans are dating abroad. During the summer months (June-August) Dating.com found that online interactions between American men and Colombian women skyrocketed, with a 57% increase in messages initiated by men based in the U.S. During the summer, single Americans looking for love outside the U.S. have the most online interactions with people from Canada , Spain , Greece , Italy , and Brazil . 21% of respondents reported that they'd be interested in learning a new language to better communicate with their international-based date. 30% of Americans find their local dating pool is too homogenous and are seeking connections with people from other cultures and communities to diversify their dating lives. During the pandemic, many daters found escapism in long term connections. Dating.com data found that before the pandemic, only 12% of daters were open to the idea of building connections across countries. But now, interest has increased to 71% of daters and is still growing.

Singles are open to interstate connections: 57% of respondents claimed they are open to meeting someone new from a different state this summer, especially if it coincides with their travel schedules. People living in cities are even more open; 65% expressed a willingness to explore a connection from a different city during time off, a work trip, or as part of their digital nomad lifestyle. 22% of survey respondents have had a summer fling at a beach town at least once in their lifetime, with South Beach, Miami being cited as the most popular beach for casual hookups.

57% of respondents claimed they are open to meeting someone new from a different state this summer, especially if it coincides with their travel schedules. People living in cities are even more open; 65% expressed a willingness to explore a connection from a different city during time off, a work trip, or as part of their digital nomad lifestyle. Summer flames are burning in all seasons . Rather than fizzling out after the season comes to a close, summer flings are increasingly developing into long-term relationships. 64% of respondents reported having casual hookups that turned into more and lasted at least one year.

. Rather than fizzling out after the season comes to a close, summer flings are increasingly developing into long-term relationships. 64% of respondents reported having casual hookups that turned into more and lasted at least one year. All eyes on the USA : As the 4th of July approaches, the volume of messages from international daters to American singles typically spikes by 37%, emphasizing users' interest in a U.S. connection - especially around this time of year.

As the 4th of July approaches, the volume of messages from international daters to American singles typically spikes by 37%, emphasizing users' interest in a U.S. connection - especially around this time of year. Destination dating: 44% of single ladies are interested in meeting a long-distance match while traveling this summer. Meanwhile, 54% of single men are open to meeting someone new online while on summer vacation. Exploring the online dating scene is now part of the itinerary for a majority of singles looking to learn more about new destinations. The study from Dating.com found 45% of singles identify as "untethered" and "adventurous." Among those singles planning to travel abroad this summer, global destinations like Phuket and Costa Rica emerged as their ideal places to find their next match.

44% of single ladies are interested in meeting a long-distance match while traveling this summer. Meanwhile, 54% of single men are open to meeting someone new online while on summer vacation. Exploring the online dating scene is now part of the itinerary for a majority of singles looking to learn more about new destinations.

While summer flings have typically had a casual nature associated with them, Social Discover Group is seeing a trend of longevity, with seasonal situationships evolving into fully committed relationships. Daters have become more nomadic than ever, and are much more open minded to the idea of long distance connections and cross cultural dating.

Social Discovery Group provides users with the technology features that they need to overcome borders and make connections around the world. Singles should remain open-minded to the possibility of a more serious connection when it comes to dating this summer, especially with the possibility of using hi-tech online dating technology to deepen the dating pool and make matches in different regions around the world.

For more information and to meet your next match, visit www.Dating.com .

About Social Discovery Group



Social Discovery Group is one of the world's largest social discovery companies, uniting 66 brands with 500 million users. SDG solves the problems of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection with the help of digital reality. Its products include international dating sites, social and entertainment apps with a focus on video streaming, AI technologies, and game mechanics. SDG products redefine the way people interact and connect with each other. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

SOURCE Dating.com