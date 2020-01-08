Love is in the Air - and the Mail - This Valentine's Day as Loveland, Colorado Launches 74th Valentine Season

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loveland Chamber of Commerce and Visit Loveland have unveiled details and plans for the 74th year of the valentine program in Loveland, the nation's Sweetheart City. All activities and events happen during the first two weeks of February.

Loveland's Valentine Re-Mailing Program

2020 kicks off the 74th annual valentine re-mailing program, the largest program of its kind. A group of 50 volunteers hand stamps the postmark and collectors envelope artwork on each of approximately 120,000 valentines mailed through Loveland from all 50 states and 110 countries across the world.

The 2020 collectors envelope stamp was designed by Corry McDowell. It includes a verse written by Teresa Boynton: "Dan Cupid continues to play his part. Though he doesn't text or tweet, he knows a Loveland Valentine is a sweeter treat."

Valentine Re-Mailing Program deadlines

To get this special postmark and message, send pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentines in an enclosed, larger 1st class envelope to Postmaster - Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998. Once received valentines will be stamped before being remailed to intended recipients. Mail needs to be received in Loveland by the following deadlines to ensure receipt by Valentine's Day.

International mail: Feb. 1

U.S. mail: Feb. 7

Colorado mail: Feb. 10

Lock your love on two love lock sculptures

Loveland has unveiled its second love lock sculpture which will sit downtown through the Sweetheart Festival before moving to Lake Loveland. The 12-foot-3-inch-tall, 14-foot-3-inch-wide steel sculpture is a simple, heart design created and constructed locally. Love locks sell for $20 at the Visitors Center, where visitors can also see Colorado's largest love lock sculpture. Love locks are a symbol of love and commitment inspired by an ancient custom to symbolically lock your love forever.

Celebrate at the nation's largest Valentine's Day festival

Spend Valentine's Day at the free Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb. 14-15 in downtown Loveland. Bring the family or sweetheart for free fun including a special effects laser light show, live entertainment, Palace of Sweets, Kids Street, Tunnel of Love, interactive art projects, Sweetheart Classic 4-miler and Little Miss Valentine/Little Mr. Cupid contest. The festival features something for everyone – families; couples; beer, wine and chocolate lovers; running lovers and art lovers.

Valentine's Day Group Wedding

Say "I Do" in the land of love. The group wedding features a romantic, candlelit ceremony with music and readings voted on by wedding couples, a customized ceremony, keepsake photos, a love lock for the new love lock sculpture and more.

These are just a few ways to share your love from or in Loveland this season. Learn more about Loveland's valentine history online at loveland.org or plan your valentine experience including valentine wine, beer and a group wedding at VisitLovelandCO.com.

