Love Is in the Air. New Study Reveals Bay Staters Are Looking for New Ways To Say 'I Love You'

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Mondly by Pearson, the app teaching over 100 million people around the world how to learn a new language, has revealed that nearly half of Massachusetts residents are creatively finding a new way to say 'I love you' this Valentine's Day by learning a romantic phrase in a new language.

In fact, for Valentine's Day, 33% of Massachusetts residents have expressed the desire to learn French, followed by Italian (25%) followed by Spanish (24%), to say a romantic phrase to their partner.

Language of Love This Valentine's Day

And it's not just Valentine's Day that is inspiring language learning. Massachusetts residents are also developing new language skills to communicate better with their significant others and strengthen their relationships. The study found that:

Of the 19% of Massachusetts residents who say they are dating someone who speaks another language, 66% are actively trying to learn the language their partner speaks

residents who say they are dating someone who speaks another language, 66% are actively trying to learn the language their partner speaks And this is true for both genders with 69% of Massachusetts males and 63% of Massachusetts females learning how to speak new languages for love.

males and 63% of females learning how to speak new languages for love. Across generational divides, the motivation is far stronger for Massachusetts Millennials with 74% actively trying to learn their partner's language.

This is all part of a wider commitment to Massachusetts residents focusing on their self-improvement in 2023. Surprisingly, learning a new language is among the top four things Massachusetts residents want to do to improve their lives this year, behind only focusing on their finances, prioritizing their health, and cleaning up clutter. This comes as 30% of Massachusetts residents feel uninformed and uneducated by not knowing more languages and 30% say they feel isolated when other languages are being spoken around them. As a result, 61% of Massachusetts residents are learning languages to feel more knowledgeable while 34% are developing these skills to bridge cultural gaps.

"Learning a new language has always been a transformative way for people to express themselves and form new connections with others," said Alex Iliescu, Co-founder and CEO of Mondly by Pearson. "The results of the study prove that now more than ever, people want to learn languages to strengthen their relationships, improve themselves, and find love. Mondly by Pearson wants to help people make these connections by offering unique language tools and immersive learning experiences that engage their minds and transform their lives."

The study was conducted in partnership with Morning Consult from January 1 – January 12, 2023, and polled 1000 adults that speak or are interested in learning another language in Massachusetts.

About Mondly by Pearson

Being named "App of the Year" by Facebook, "Best New App" by Apple, and "Editors' Choice" by Google Play, Mondly is a leading language learning platform with 100 million learners worldwide. Launched in 2014, it quickly became a leading app in the mobile space, reaching the #1 position in Education in most European countries, LATAM and Asia. According to Statista, Mondly is currently in the Top 5 language learning apps worldwide by number of downloads.

About Pearson:

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com

