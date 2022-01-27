NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Atlantic is providing a runway to love this Valentine's Day with "Tickets to Love" – the opportunity for single Americans looking to forge fresh new connections to apply to fly across the Atlantic to find romance in London. The news comes as research1 by the airline reveals that U.S. residents are eager to reconnect with people and find love in new places following pandemic restrictions, with 69% of single Americans saying that they are more open to finding romance while traveling, and 72% saying their dating lives would improve if they could explore and meet people in new cities and countries.

Love is in the air this spring: Virgin Atlantic to help Americans find love in London

Beginning Jan. 27, 2022 through Feb. 13, 2022, interested participants can visit https://virg.in/Love to pitch their story to the airline, explaining why they deserve a trip to the U.K. to find long-term love and what kind of romance they're looking for this spring. Virgin Atlantic will select eight winners to fly from New York to London in its Upper Class cabin on March 11, 2022. Winners will have the opportunity to enjoy the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at New York's JFK airport, experiencing premium food and drink options and to receive a love reading from a psychic on-site. The flight will include a glass of champagne upon boarding, delicious 3-course-meal service, and a chance to meet other travelers in The Loft social space of the cabin, before enjoying a weekend stay at The Standard, London.

To help kick off the contest, Virgin Atlantic has partnered with love expert and TV star Jared Haibon, who will be sharing dating tips and advice before the winners jet off on their quest for love in London.

Jared Haibon said: "It's no secret I had a little help meeting my wife, so when Virgin Atlantic asked me to help them do the same for others, I knew I couldn't say no. Dating is hard – harder today than it's ever been – but travel has a way of opening minds and opening hearts, so hopefully we're able to help change the lives of a few singles ready to finally meet their match."

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic said: "We have been helping our customers to make connections between the U.S. and U.K. since 1984, enriching lives in the way only travel can. Our new research shows that single Americans agree – they see travel as a way to meet new people, forge meaningful connections and enjoy new experiences as well as reconnect with loved ones. We're looking forward to helping them do just that as they join us in London for what might be the first time – or first time in a long time."

Virgin Atlantic's research revealed what else is trending and shaping American dating lives:

Americans are looking further for love, with eyes set on the U.K.: The majority (64%) of single Americans are interested in dating a Brit, with most saying they find British people more cultured, stylish and well-mannered than Americans.

The majority (64%) of single Americans are interested in dating a Brit, with most saying they find British people more cultured, stylish and well-mannered than Americans. Coming out of the pandemic, adventurous first dates are trending: 72% of single Americans said they are more interested in adventurous first dates following the pandemic – and nearly as many (70%) said they would be willing to meet a potential love interest for the first time in a different country. While going to dinner still ranks as the top activity for a first date, nearly half of single Americans (48%) said they'd prefer to ride the London Eye on a first date.

72% of single Americans said they are more interested in adventurous first dates following the pandemic – and nearly as many (70%) said they would be willing to meet a potential love interest for the first time in a different country. While going to dinner still ranks as the top activity for a first date, nearly half of single Americans (48%) said they'd prefer to ride the London Eye on a first date. Singles tend to travel light, comfortably and with compatibility in mind: Singles like to keep it casual when it comes to attire (67% say they travel in athleisure or loungewear) and light (41% bring a carry on). Most singles (57%) say enthusiasm for the adventure ahead is the top quality they look for in a travel partner. For those looking for love – skip bringing smelly food onto a flight and keep your shoes on while in air. These ranked as the top two pet peeves single Americans had when it comes to travel companions.

To learn more about Virgin Atlantic and enter and view terms and conditions for the "Tickets to Love" contest, visit https://virg.in/Love

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2021, Virgin Atlantic was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the fifth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 6,500 people worldwide, flying customers to 27 destinations across four continents. Alongside shareholder and Joint Venture partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. On 3 February 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers.

Sustainability remains central to the airline and since September 2019, Virgin Atlantic has welcomed eight brand new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, helping to transform the fleet into one of the youngest, quietest and most fuel efficient in the sky. By 2022, the airline will operate a streamlined fleet of 37 twin engine aircraft following the retirement of its B747-400s and A340-600s, making its simplified fleet 10% more efficient than before the Covid-19 crisis impacted. For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @virginatlantic.

1 Results are from a Pollfish® survey conducted among a sample of 1,000 U.S. single adults, aged 18 and older from October 25-26, 2021.

SOURCE Virgin Atlantic