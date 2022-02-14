Love is in the Air With New Aphrodisiac Massage Oil and Room & Linen Spray From Southern Butter

LYONS, Colo., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Butter , the natural sexual wellness brand from Sierra Sage Herbs , maker of plant-based body care brands Green Goo and Good Goo , is excited to announce the launch of its new "Love is in the Air" Aphrodisiac Duo Set , comprised of Jasmine + Patchouli Massage Oil and Jasmine + Vetiver Room & Linen Spray . Each product is carefully formulated with a special blend of herbs and essential oils known for their stimulating qualities.

Southern Butter "Love is in the Air" Aphrodisiac Duo Set - Jasmine + Patchouli Massage Oil & Jasmine + Vetiver Room & Linen Spray

Jasmine + Patchouli Massage Oil :

Southern Butter's Jasmine + Patchouli Massage Oil has been carefully formulated with a natural blend of aphrodisiac essential oils to enhance your mood and make your skin feel radiant from head to toe and everywhere in between. The unique blend of skin-enriching oils helps to arouse desire, increase libido, and improve circulation, while the calendula flower infusion aids in nourishing and invigorating your skin for a smooth, satisfying massage experience. Available in 4 fl. oz. bottle (MSRP $39.99 )



Does not contain petroleum, mineral oil, parabens, or silicone. Gluten Free.



Jasmine + Vetiver Room & Linen Spray :

Southern Butter's Jasmine + Vetiver Room & Linen Spray is a rich blend of spicy, floral, and earthy oils known for their aphrodisiac qualities and their ability to naturally increase pheromones. Spray on your pillows, sheets, or around the room to set an enticing mood. Available in 4.5 fl. oz. bottle (MSRP $29.99 )

These products may be purchased individually or as part of the "Love is in the Air" Aphrodisiac Duo Set (MSRP $65.99) exclusively at SouthernButter.com and GreenGoo.com .

"We are so excited to offer these amazing new additions to our plant-based intimacy and sexual wellness line," said Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and co-founder Jodi Scott. "We continue to see an increased interest in health and wellness products which promote sex positivity and pleasure, an area which remains underserved, so we've created a line of balms, butters and oils that are not only so much fun in the bedroom, but also help nourish, rejuvenate, and invigorate your most tender areas."

The Southern Butter line of sexual wellness products emulates the body's natural chemistry, helps revive and nourish delicate tissues, and aids to increase sensitivity and elasticity while naturally hydrating and moisturizing your skin. Formulated with both men and women in mind, Southern Butter products invigorate and enhance the sexual experience. Southern Butter…making the world a happier place, one orgasm at a time. For more information, visit SouthernButter.com .

www. southernbutter.com

About Sierra Sage Herbs:

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, now part of Creso Pharma , is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 90,000 points of distribution around the US including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more please visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

