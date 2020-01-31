Love is in the AirSponge "My Mini Valentine" Beauty Bundle
Jan 31, 2020, 11:55 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Be mine!" is what you'll say when you see the limited-edition "My Mini Valentine" AirSponges bundle. A perfect match for beauty lovers who adore blending and love an airbrushed finish, the new release features 8 tiny latex-free makeup blenders ideal for precise concealing. Cozy your complexion next to one of the soft makeup sponge minis when getting glam for your Valentine's Day date or purchase the beauty bundle as a surprise for a budget-friendly Galentine's Day gift exchange.
The original AirSponge has earned many heart-eyed makeup fans due to its ability to maximize makeup coverage with less product to achieve a uniform beauty look. The launch of "My Mini Valentine", a special edition Valentine's Day-themed mini AirSponge pack, is sure to woo admirers—especially with the lovefest day around the corner. This sweet deal offers travel-sized AirSponges that plump up when wet to push product to the top while providing compact blending when targeting small facial areas. The smaller design makes it easier to love up around the eyes, brows and nose when concealing, highlighting, or color correcting and saves room in beauty totes for makeup professionals on the go.
With love on the brain for February, Baseblue Cosmetics is treating all beauties to 30% off and free shipping with promo code: ADORE until Valentine's Day. Feel the love by saving more on ultramodern beauty wonders and sharing your Valentine's Day makeup looks through #BASEBLUE! The brand promises to continually develop innovative products that stretch the artistic imagination of consumers and professional makeup artists alike. For more information and to purchase, visit: https://www.basebluecosmetics.com/product/my_mini_valentine.
PRESS CONTACT:
Ashleigh Williams
PR & Marketing Manager
ashleigh@basebluecosmetics.com
Office: 202-783-8888
SOURCE Baseblue Cosmetics
