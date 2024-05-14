Love Israel Foundation USA Launches Initiative to Combat PTSD Crisis and Establishes the Love Israel Foundation Fund

OCALA, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Israel Foundation USA proudly announces the establishment of The Love Israel Foundation Fund in collaboration with the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County. Serving as a vital link between the United States and its partner organization, the Love Israel Foundation in Tel Aviv, this fund seeks to foster understanding and cooperation between Jewish and Christian communities globally.

The Love Israel Foundation, a distinguished organization dedicated to building bridges of mutual respect and collaboration between Jewish and Christian people, is spearheading efforts to address critical humanitarian needs in Israel. In light of the recent conflict exacerbating these challenges, The Love Israel Foundation Fund aims to provide critical assistance to affected members of the military, families, those left homeless, and vulnerable women and children suffering from the consequences of conflict.

"We invite all who Love Israel to become partners with the Love Israel Foundation (USA) and join us in our mission to build a real divine bridge between the Christian and Jewish Community," remarked Mr. Stan Hanson, Founder of The Love Israel Foundation (USA).

Simultaneously, Love Israel Foundation USA is launching a groundbreaking initiative to address the PTSD epidemic in Israel following the devastating October 7th, 2023, attack by Hamas. Partnering with world-renowned expert Dr. Edna Foa and Professor Nethaniel Laor of the National PTSD Clinic Center in Tel Aviv, Love Israel is committed to providing specialized training to Israeli healthcare professionals in PTSD therapy.

Dr. Foa, a senior professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Director of the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety, will personally train and certify over 150 Israeli health professionals in her proven clinical approach to PTSD recovery. With a success rate of 90%, this initiative aims to equip a dedicated group of specialists to provide crucial support to those in need.

"Our mission is clear: to restore health and hope to the people of Israel," stated Mr. Stan Hanson, Founder of Love Israel Foundation USA. "Through our partnership with Dr. Foa and Professor Laor, we are taking decisive action to address the psychological scars left by the Hamas attack."

To fund these vital endeavors, Love Israel Foundation USA has set a target of $510,000. Donations can be made at www.loveisraelusa.org, with contributions being tax deductible in the United States. By contributing to The Love Israel Foundation Fund, supporters will have the opportunity to stay informed regarding critical issues concerning Christian and Jewish advocacy, participate in initiatives aimed at improving the lives of individuals residing in Israel and the United States, gain insights into Israel's rich cultural and historical heritage from a biblical perspective, and receive regular updates on the progress of ministry projects in Israel.

Additionally, the Love Israel Foundation is excited to announce the upcoming visit of Mr. Moshe Bar Zvi, esteemed Founder and Chairman of the Love Israel Foundation in Tel Aviv. Mr. Bar Zvi's visit presents a unique opportunity for dialogue, collaboration, and further strengthening of partnerships between the United States and Israel. Join us as we work together to make a meaningful impact and spread love, compassion, and understanding across borders. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.

About The Love Israel Foundation (USA): The Love Israel Foundation is an organization dedicated to fostering understanding and cooperation between Jewish and Christian communities not only in the United States but worldwide. Through various projects and initiatives, the foundation seeks to promote unity, compassion, and mutual respect among diverse cultures and faiths.

CONTACT: Ashley Gerds, Director of Strategic Engagement

The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County

Phone: (352) 622-5020 ext. 105

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County