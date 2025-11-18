Love Justice International Announces Milestone of 100,000 Intercepts

Love Justice successfully intercepted 100,000 individuals to prevent them from being trafficked

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Justice International, a Christian organization dedicated to fighting injustice around the world with a particular focus on human trafficking, announced on Tuesday that it has intercepted 100,000 individuals to prevent them from being trafficked.

Love Justice International's prevention system employs monitors at strategic transit points such as bus stations, airports, and border crossings in 17 countries with high rates of human trafficking. Monitors are trained to spot potential trafficking cases and intervene by persuading potential victims not to continue on their journey, involving law enforcement, or contacting the parents of minors. Approximately every 20 minutes, a transit monitor with Love Justice International intercepts someone to prevent them from being trafficked.

"Millions are trafficked into slavery each year, and we know that our work has an invaluable impact simply because each interception is far more than a statistic – it's a human being protected from becoming a potential trafficking victim," said John Molineux, founder and CEO of Love Justice International.

"Of the vast sums that are spent by NGOs and governments to fight human trafficking, only a small percentage goes toward tangibly preventing vulnerable women and children from enduring the horrors of slavery in the first place," Molineux said.

"Love Justice is the only organization we know that is scaling transit monitoring to prevent vulnerable women and children from exploitation. Our impact is also strategic. Every time we intercept someone before they're trafficked, we gain intelligence that helps dismantle criminal networks. The ripple effect is enormous."

Information collected by these intercepts – hundreds of which occur every month – is used to help authorities disrupt trafficking networks. More than 2,000 arrests have been made with the help of data and analysis originating from Love Justice intercepts.

Beginning with its first intercept in 2006, Love Justice International has scaled its transit monitoring model to set a new record of 2,997 intercepts in a single month. At the current rates of growth, the organization is poised to achieve an additional 100,000 intercepts in just three years.

Love Justice International also announced on Tuesday that 12 donors have pledged to match donations up to $500,000 to help accelerate its scaling of transit monitoring and interceptions.

After 57 months of downward trending cost per intercept, the transit monitoring model now operates at a cost of just $112 per intercept.

"We are particularly proud of our stewardship of resources that enables us to intercept someone for only $112 to prevent them from being trafficked. Human lives are at stake, and we have seen that transit monitoring is remarkably effective at preventing trafficking in a cost-efficient manner that allows for other intercepts to take place."

About Love Justice International

Founded in 2004 as Tiny Hands International, Love Justice has grown from a single children's home in Nepal to 14 family homes caring for orphaned and abandoned children and a human-trafficking prevention network that has piloted transit monitoring in more than 30 countries across four continents. Today, it operates its core programs in 17 countries.

