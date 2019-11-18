Love Me Hug Me Exhibition Helping Lovers With Alzheimer Regain Glorious Memories, Will Debut In New York City

Love Me Hug Me is proud to announce a new pop up exhibition, with interactive capabilities, for participants to experience a touching immersive love story. It tells the story of the reoccurrence of a couple whose love memory is gradually stolen by Alzheimer's disease. The event will debut in New York City on December 1st at 139 Wooster St, New York, NY 10012.

With the aim of appealing to society to cherish the present and seize the memorial moment, Love Me Hug Me emphasizes the significance of Alzheimer's disease to the young generation and reminds them to treasure the time that they stay with their loved ones.

Love Me Hug Me features 7 rooms and has over 2,500 square feet space. Through the entire exhibition, the participants will begin their journey sitting in Memory Theater to watch a short love film of Modesto and Lolis (the male and female character of the exhibit). They will then depart for Memento Terminal, play in the Twisted Playground, travel through Pink Station or immersed in Secret Galaxy, and find peace in Fading Zone and finally stop at Love Crossroad.

The entire journey shows how a loving couple fell in love, accompanied each other, fought against Alzheimer's disease and guarded their love memory. The founder, Elaine Hong, is inspired by her grandparents' love story and the movie 'Wrinkles' to create this pop-up exhibition. As she grows up, Elaine wondered why her grandmother kept telling grandfather stories and walking him down the road they had been.

Wrinkles is a movie that depicts a vivid love story of an aged lady accompanying her husband living in a daycare center and helping him regain his memory from Alzheimer's disease. After watching the movie, Elaine eventually realized that her grandmother was trying to prevent grandfather's memories from slipping away because of Alzheimer's disease, so the pop-up exhibit was born. She decides to rebuild and show the love story of the film to the world by opening this exhibition and remind couples of their love for each other.

Memento Terminal, the second room of the exhibit, represents pieces of Modesto's (the male character of the exhibit) fading memories, which include his relationships with his wife, sweet moments with Lolis (the female character of the exhibit) and the happy family life with his kids as everything he remembered turns into butterflies.

Spinning around in the room, the participants will feel like those butterflies are alive, dancing under the roof, carrying sparkling pieces of stories and showing Modesto's memories shining under the light.

Fading Zone, the sixth room of the exhibit, is a fantasy room composed of half-transparent colored human-shaped statues. The room represents a turning point of Modesto where he finds everything he has experienced and everyone he knows turning into transparent.

His memories are fading away. Standing among those "people", he finds himself lost. The participants will see how Modesto viewed the world when his memory started fading away while the people around them started to get blurry.

"Actually, Alzheimer's Disease is not far from us, however, most of us are not familiar with it. And I think pop-up is a trendy art style and easy to understand for Millennials. I hope Love Me Hug Me would appeal to the young generation to pay more attention to Alzheimer's group. Grasp the moment of love before memory fades away, we need to keep that in mind," said Elaine.

The pop up is sponsored by the fashion boutique under the same name, and 10% of ticket sales will go to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America to provide support to these individuals and families.

