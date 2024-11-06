LOVE SHINES BRIGHTLY WITH THE DAVID YURMAN RADIANT ROMANCE EXPERIENCE AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ST. LOUIS

Romance Season Exclusive David Yurman Shopping Experience With USD $500 Gift Card, Suite Accommodations, & A Profusion of Extras

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, passion sparkles at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, with the David Yurman Radiant Romance Experience. Combining sumptuous hospitality with luxurious jewellery from David Yurman, this exclusive experience celebrates every kind of love and lavishes guests with elevated services and amenities. For more than fifty years, David Yurman has been known for innovative design, trailblazing a path that changes the way jewellery is created, perceived and worn.

Whether it is holiday shopping for that special someone or choosing the perfect engagement ring, the David Yurman Radiant Romance Experience offers guests a one-kind-of-a-kind personal shopping package. Indulgence begins the moment guests check-in to Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, with a lush selection of bespoke goodies in their suite. A chilled bottle of Prosecco accompanied by David Yurman artisan chocolate truffles and copy of the collectible David Yurman Cable Book by Rizzoli – a celebration of the brand's emblematic cable motif - awaits their arrival.

When ready to explore the world of David Yurman in person, guests are whisked to the St. Louis store by private driver in the hotel's house car. Greeted by the store manager, guests will enjoy VIP attention while they discover the David Yurman collection and, can indulge with a USD 500.00 gift certificate included with the experience.

Those booking the package can relax in their spacious Arch One Bedroom Suite, taking in spectacular views of the majestic Mississippi River, Eads Bridge, and, of course, the iconic Gateway Arch, all framed by the floor-to-ceiling windows. At just over 1,000 sq. ft. (93 m2), it offers a living room, bedroom, marble bath and a powder room. With a USD 100 dining credit included, guests can explore the menu at the new Ramsay's Kitchen St. Louis restaurant, a global culinary journey created by the celebrated Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay. As part of the package, guests also enjoy daily breakfast, and can choose to linger in the suite with in-room dining or head to the restaurant.

The David Yurman Radiant Romance Package at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is priced at USD 2500, and includes:

Two night stay in an Arch One Bedroom Suite

One bottle of Prosecco and David Yurman chocolates

chocolates David Yurman Cable Book

Daily breakfast and USD 100 dining credit

dining credit Private transfer to David Yurman Frontenac store via Four Seasons House Car which must be reserved at time of booking

store via Four Seasons House Car which must be reserved at time of booking USD 500 David Yurman gift card valid for use at St. Louis Frontenac store for personal shopping experience

The package is offered from November 15, 2024 through March 1, 2025 and can be booked by calling +1 314 881 5752 or by emailing: [email protected].

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis is a modern and contemporary oasis in a historic city, located just steps from the Gateway Arch and the banks of the famed Mississippi River, offering 200 newly-renovated stylish guest rooms and suites. The hotel's newest addition is Ramsay's Kitchen St. Louis, the first restaurant in St. Louis from multi-Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay. This urban resort also offers an award-winning full service spa and a Topgolf Swing Suite. While the ultimate escape is found on the eighth floor Sky Terrace, with a resort-style heated pool surrounded by private cabanas, a hot tub, games deck, and the al fresco RK bar.

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman.com as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

