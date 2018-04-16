Love Sports Partners With Universal Tennis To Bring Universal Tennis Rating To China

All Chinese tennis players participating in events whose results are submitted to Universal Tennis by Love Sports will be able to compare themselves to players around the world via UTR Powered by Oracle's rating system, search players and track their progress. Tennis event organizers in China can run UTR Powered Events to facilitate level-based play and can post and submit results through Love Sports for inclusion in the UTR Powered by Oracle system.

"There is a huge opportunity to grow tennis in China. Love Sports is actively involved and has been very successful in promoting the game and facilitating play in the country," said Mark Leschly, Chairman & CEO, Universal Tennis. "We are excited to work together to provide a rating system that can work in China at all levels and to provide organizers and players with tools to get rated, track their progress, promote level-based play and develop a lifelong love for the sport."

Love Sports is dedicated to growing and promoting excellence in tennis and education and has become one of the largest and most recognizable brands in the Chinese tennis industry. The organization has an online community of over 350,000 daily followers and provides training opportunities and competitive programs for student athletes around the country. Former Grand Slam Champion Michael Chang and his wife, Amber (former Stanford University tennis star and #1 in women's collegiate tennis in 2003), serve as the Global Ambassadors for Love Sports.

"We are delighted to partner with UTR," said Leo He, founder and CEO of Love Sports. "Without doubt the introduction of Universal Tennis Ratings and level-based events will be a major factor in helping to grow tennis participation and competitive play at all levels in China."

UTR Powered by Oracle is a proprietary algorithm-based rating system that provides a single unifying language and standard for tennis players across age, geography, gender and economics. Universal Tennis works with players, coaches, teaching pros, event organizers and federations to provide products and services that promote level-based play to fundamentally change and improve tennis around the world.

About Love Sports:

Love Sports Technology, one of the largest and most recognizable brands in the Chinese tennis industry, has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, and Hainan Island, and an online platform with over 350,000 daily followers. In addition, Love Sports operates more than 50 indoor and outdoor tennis facilities throughout China, provides training and competitive programs for students of all interests and abilities at a large number of outstanding international academies, and sponsors and administers the prestigious Nadal Junior Tennis Tour and the China Open Junior Tennis Tour.

The primary goal Love Sports is to grow and promote excellence in tennis and education in China through the Tennis Education Nexus (TEN) a comprehensive program of player development from pre-school through university. For more information, please visit www.lovesports.com.

About Universal Tennis:

Universal Tennis is the Company behind UTR Powered by Oracle, a revolutionary system that provides a single, unifying language and standard for tennis players across ages, geographies and gender. The Company's vision is to unify tennis for everyone by bringing cutting edge analytics and community-based technology to players worldwide independent of level. UTR Powered by Oracle is a unique, algorithm-based system for tennis that allows anyone to measure, identify and track their level relative to other players while also providing tools for coaches and organizers to run UTR Powered Events that are level based rather than age or gender driven. Today, the UTR Powered by Oracle system is gathering data from over 6.5 million match results, across 700,000+ players in over 200 countries. The Company has strategic partnerships with Tennis Channel, Oracle, and Love Sports and is the official rating system for Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), World TeamTennis (WTT), Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), and the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). Universal Tennis is owned by seasoned investors, advisors and operators across the tennis, sports, technology and media industries. To sign up for UTR Powered by Oracle, please visit www.MyUTR.com.

