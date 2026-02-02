Love Stories in the Vineyard: Husband-and-Wife Teams Behind Israel's Most Romantic Wines

BAYONNE, N.J., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) represents nearly 40 wineries nationwide, uniting boutique estates and leading producers under one banner to educate, promote, and introduce U.S. consumers to Israel's world-class wines. Not only are Israel's wines ideal for romantic dinners and meaningful Valentine's Day gifting — several of the country's most compelling wineries are true love stories, led by husband-and-wife teams whose shared passion, vision, and partnership shape every bottle.

"Wine has always been about connection — between people, place, history, and shared moments," says Josh Greenstein, Executive Vice President of the Israeli Wine Producers Association. "When you see husband-and-wife teams building wineries together, you feel that connection even more deeply. These couples are not just making wine — they're building something lasting together, and that spirit of partnership and love truly comes through in every bottle."

Blending ancient winemaking traditions with cutting-edge innovation, Israel has emerged as one of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing wine regions. With diverse microclimates, mineral-rich soils, and deep historical roots, Israeli vintners are crafting exceptional wines that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's most celebrated wine regions.

Some of the Israeli Wine Producers Association (IWPA) Wine Love Stories include:

Psagot Winery – Yaakov & Na'ama Berg

Perched in the historic Judean Hills overlooking ancient terraced vineyards, Psagot Winery is led by husband-and-wife team Yaakov and Na'ama Berg, whose partnership reflects both entrepreneurial spirit and deep connection to the land. Together, they have transformed Psagot into one of Israel's most recognized boutique wineries, crafting expressive wines that balance power, elegance, and a sense of place. Their collaboration mirrors the harmony found in their wines — blending tradition with innovation, faith with forward thinking, and craftsmanship with storytelling. For couples seeking a bottle with emotional resonance and history in every sip, Psagot offers a meaningful way to toast love and legacy. www.psagotwines.com

Tura Winery – Vered & Erez Ben Saadon

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Vered and Erez Ben Saadon, Tura Winery embodies a deeply personal journey rooted in love, resilience, and spiritual connection to the land. What began as a dream has grown into a respected winery producing refined, terroir-driven wines from vineyards planted in the Samarian hills. Erez oversees the winemaking philosophy and vineyard vision, while Vered shapes the brand's identity, hospitality, and global presence — a true partnership where creativity and craftsmanship meet. Their wines tell a story of devotion not only to each other, but to the soil, seasons, and sacred heritage of Israel — making them a beautiful expression of shared purpose and romance. www.turawinery.com

Alexander Winery – Yoram Shalom & Ilana Shalom

At Alexander Winery, husband and wife Yoram and Ilana Shalom lead with both heart and precision, guiding the winery's evolution into one of Israel's modern quality leaders. Yoram's winemaking expertise and Elana's strategic and brand leadership create a balanced partnership that elevates the winery's identity while preserving its artisanal roots. Together, they focus on crafting approachable yet sophisticated wines that celebrate Mediterranean varietals and Israel's diverse growing regions. Their collaborative approach reflects the harmony and trust that define long-lasting relationships — an ideal sentiment for Valentine's Day celebrations. www.alexander-winery.com

Binyamina Winery – A Love Story Reborn

Adding a romantic layer of history, Binyamina Winery itself carries a story of transformation and rebirth. The winery is housed in what was once the historic Rothschild perfume factory, a site originally dedicated to fragrance, artistry, and sensory expression — a fitting legacy for a modern winery devoted to crafting expressive wines that engage the senses and honor tradition.

www.binyaminawines.co.il/en

"Each of these wineries tells a deeply human story," adds Greenstein. "From nurturing vines in challenging terrain to building brands side by side, these couples embody resilience, creativity, and shared purpose. That's what makes Israeli wines such meaningful gifts for Valentine's Day — you're not just giving a great bottle of wine, you're sharing a story of devotion, craftsmanship, and heritage."

As winter gatherings fill the calendar and celebrations bring people together, Israeli wines make unforgettable gifts and add a meaningful touch to festive meals. From Valentine's Day and Super Bowl celebrations to everyday winter moments, these wines elevate the palate while offering spiritual symbolism, ancient grape heritage, and a deep connection to the land.

"Valentine's Day is about celebrating meaningful moments and authentic connections," says Greenstein. "Israeli wines naturally fit that occasion because they carry so much history, soul, and intention. Whether you're opening a bottle for a romantic dinner or gifting something special, these wines offer a sense of romance that goes far beyond the label."

Each Israeli winery brings a vibrant story and a distinctive portfolio of award-winning red, white, rosé, sparkling, and specialty wines. Increasingly available in U.S. liquor stores across the country, Israeli wines appeal to a wide range of tastes and budgets. Whether wrapped as a gift, poured at a holiday table, or saved for a special winter moment, Israeli wines bring warmth, tradition, and inspiration to the New Year and winter season — resonating with people of all faiths.

To explore the full spectrum of wineries and their stories, visit www.iwpa.com . Israeli wines are consistently rated in the high 90s by leading critics including Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, and James Suckling. Notable 2025 accolades include Feldstein Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (94 points, Wine Enthusiast); Jezreel Valley Alfa 2023 (93 points, Wine Enthusiast); Domaine du Castel Grand Vin 2021 (92 points, Wine Spectator); Teperberg Essence Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (93 points, Decanter); and Shiloh Mosaic Exclusive Edition 2020 (92 points, James Suckling). In addition, Barkan Superior 2020 earned a Gold Medal and 95 points at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards.

"Israeli winemakers continue to produce some of the world's finest wines, and each winery shares a story of faith, passion, craftsmanship, and human connection," says Greenstein. "Our mission is to inspire people to discover the wines of Israel — offering an unmatched journey for wine lovers and creating moments worth celebrating and sharing."

Israel's modern wine revival has reignited global interest in both ancient indigenous grapes and internationally recognized varietals, resulting in wines that are expressive, complex, and deeply rooted in terroir. Among Israel's native and historic varietals is Argaman, a vibrant Israeli-born grape known for its deep color, bold tannins, and notes of blackberry, spice, and Mediterranean herbs. Dabouki, an ancient white grape revived by boutique wineries, produces aromatic wines with floral notes and gentle acidity. Marawi, also known as Hamdani, is an indigenous white grape tied to biblical-era viticulture, offering crisp, mineral-driven wines with orchard fruit tones.

Alongside these historic grapes, international varietals thrive across Israel's diverse wine regions. Cabernet Sauvignon is robust, structured, and age-worthy, flourishing particularly in the Judean Hills and Upper Galilee. Syrah has proven well-suited to Israel's Mediterranean climate, producing expressive wines with dark fruit, spice, and savory accents. Warm-climate varietals such as Grenache, Carignan, and Petite Sirah have found a natural home in Israel's terroir, while Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc shine in cooler regions such as the Golan Heights, yielding fresh, elegant white wines.

With vineyards stretching from the mountains of the Galilee to the sun-drenched Negev Desert, Israeli wines reflect a rich tapestry of soils, elevations, and microclimates — making them ideal for adventurous winter sipping and seasonal celebrations.

Israel is also globally recognized as a leader in agricultural innovation, particularly for pioneering drip irrigation, a technology that has transformed modern agriculture and viticulture worldwide. Many IWPA wineries rely on these advanced systems to produce high-quality wines despite limited rainfall. Drip irrigation delivers slow, targeted hydration directly to each vine's root zone through a precise network of tubes and emitters, significantly reducing water loss from runoff and evaporation. This approach allows winemakers to fine-tune irrigation based on grape variety, soil type, and microclimate.

As a result, wineries across Israel — from the Judean Hills to the Galilee — are producing wines with remarkable consistency, depth, and character.

"Despite the challenges Israel has faced, the unique terrain and climate continue to enable the production of exceptional wines," adds Greenstein. "Our mission is to inspire people to discover the wines of Israel — offering an unmatched journey for wine lovers everywhere."

