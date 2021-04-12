Love Tarot Readings: 2021's Best Sites for Free Love Tarot Reading

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Love Tarot Reading: An Easy Way to a Happier Life and Family, Top-Psychics.Org announces the release of the review "Finding Happiness for the Family Through Love Tarot Reading"

Top-Psychics.Org talks about how one can use the art of love tarot reading for happier family life and a better relationship with a partner.

Top-Psychics.Org has been releasing objective reviews on matters surrounding the psychic community for years now, shedding much-needed light on subjects that worry today's internet citizens. With the world's overall happiness index falling every day because of the pandemic, many have started turning to metaphysical arts and clairvoyance for relief. Top-Psychics.Org breaks down the top four sites that one can consult for accurate psychic advice and tarot card readings and explores how one can use the art of reading the cards to get a happier connection with the people around ourselves.

As cosmopolitan citizens of the world, every day, humans realize that the disconnect developing between themselves is growing farther with every invention and discovery they come up with. The internet has facilitated socialization for many introverts, but it has also driven wedges between many relationships that exist in real life, for instance, that between parent and child, siblings and spouses.

Such broken relationships are not mended easily, and one would need reliable advice and guidance from someone that can be trusted to move on and make decisions. People also need clarity and clear headedness while dealing with family drama and relationship disputes, which modern medicine and psychiatry may not guarantee.

To get the strength of heart and clarity of mind, our ancestors turned to the psychic arts and cartomancy, ways through which the universe tries to communicate with humans, sending signals to guide them through existence. It is no coincidence that the second humanity stopped paying attention to these signs, it started straying further from the path of goodness.

People approach the world of tarot reading and mysticism with a skeptic attitude. Instead, they should try opening their mind towards the surprising accuracy that many readings from the top tarot sites online can change the way life proceeds.

Finding The Best Tarot Reading Platform Online

Unfortunately, the internet is full of fraudulent sites that cannot be trusted, especially regarding the reputation that the psychic readers' community has to uphold. Top-Psychics.Org has analyzed and assessed the following sites, checking all their claims and evaluating every feature and discount. Here are the top four best accurate tarot card reading sites this year:

Kasamba - Perfect for love tarot card readings, these specialists work towards prioritizing customers. With three free minutes free on signing up and 50% off subsequently, if one passes the free talk time, customer satisfaction is pretty much guaranteed. Readings are done via phone calls and live chat.





California Psychics - Great with fortune-telling and family matters, this website has psychics that will help predict the future and understand the past. With affordable rates of just a dollar per minute, California Psychics offers new customers promo codes and additional discounts where one can get five minutes for free. California Psychics do readings via video call, phones, and live chat.





Keen Psychics - With some of the finest and cheapest tarot card readings on the planet, Keen Psychics gives away ten minutes for just $1.99 for new users so they can have a full, uninterrupted reading session and have a good understanding of how it works before signing up. They do readings via phone, live chat, and video.





Psychic Source - Highly specialized cartomancers that dabble in angel card reading aside from tarots. One of the cheapest sites to get one's cards read with just $0.66 per minute. New customers get the first three minutes completely free, giving them plenty of time to see how the site works.

Kasamba

Kasamba has had over three million visitors to their website, and for a good reason. With over a hundred and fifty tarot card readers available on the clock, Kasamba has become a known name in the psychic community for their transparency and quality of service.

If one is looking for a reliable love tarot reading website, Kasamba is the most suggested one. Signing up is made easy with integrations made with Google and Apple, a testament to its reliability. After looking at the large range of tarot readers they have, who all specialize in various areas of expertise, including angel card reading and other forms of cartomancy, customers can take their pick and contact a psychic of their choice.

With an online wallet system, any fear of auto-debits and losing money is instantly eradicated. Ask these tarot readers about the future of one's family, how the members' financial status will improve, and where the relationship one has with the spouse is going to lead.

Kasamba has become synonymous with good quality love tarot reading, so there is no need to think twice before signing up on the website.

Highlights





Affordable rates, three free minutes

Cross-platform app available

Best Match guaranteed with a 24/7 support team.

An additional 50% off for first-time users

Around 188 tarot card readers available on the website.

California Psychics

California Psychics has both experience and expertise on their side - over a successful career of two decades, they have managed to accumulate a formidable number of reliable tarot card readers. Most of them specialize in reading energies connected to love and relationships.

Their affordable rates urge many people to sign up even though they are first-timers - they are rarely disappointed, but to uphold their reputation, California Psychics offers a full refund to any disappointed customer who felt like their psychic was underqualified or felt uncomfortable during a session.

Signing up on California Psychics is very easy. Making an account takes only one's name, email, and date of birth, after which the user can take a look around the site. Users can get a good idea of how each reader works before paying for their services with good profiles of the clairvoyants detailing every tarot card reader's specialties, strengths, and techniques.

There are also transparent and detailed user testimonials that existing customers would have left, giving new users a clue of how the process works and what kind of field a particular reader specializes in. Knowing this, the user can decide what to ask, what questions to resolve, etc.

Highlights





Free five minutes, promo codes, and more for first-time users.

Easy matching technique for indecisive users so that they get matched with a great psychic.

Online wallet system

Transparent user testimonials that are helpful to new customers.

Keen Psychics

Similar to California Psychics, Keen also prioritizes clients over anything else. At just $1.99 for ten minutes, Keen provides their service at very affordable rates. Ten minutes is plenty of time for even the most confused advice-seeker to clear out their dilemmas or at least to understand how the intricate process of tarot card reading works on a virtual platform.

Keen acknowledges the problems that come with the lack of physical presence regarding an intimate process like tarot card reading. But it also understands how many customers have problems related to social anxiety and paranoia, especially in this day and age of data corruption and privacy breaches, which is why they allow clients to keep their audio, video, and identity in secret while attending a tarot reading session. They can feel free to communicate via the text channel provided, through which they can pick out cards and communicate with the seer at their own pleasure.

The website has been lauded for its easy to use interface and user experience. Readings are done via phone call as well, for those who are short on time and need to get answers fast.

Keen also comes with around the clock customer support - additionally, they offer 24/7 tarot card reading services. As a global brand, they need to come up with solutions to dealing with clients and seers from various time zones across the planet, which is why they coordinate to set the customer up with a seer at any point in time.

Highlights

Three free minutes on registration

Great UX/UI for the website

24/7 tarot card reading available

Around the clock customer service.

Ten minutes at $1.99 .

Psychic Source

With over three decades of experience, Psychic Source is one of the oldest players in the industry. This has allowed them to perfect their services across eras, adapting with the times to take on today's form. Offering their services at a deceptively low rate of $0.66 per minute, Psychic Source provides the best tarot reading sites for those who are short on cash. It also provides three free minutes on registration.

Psychic Source's mission is to redirect humanity's attention towards the psychic arts and the beauty of listening to messages from the universe through practices like tarot card reading. But the state that humanity is in right now is also why they prioritize customer privacy and protection against any potential data breaches.

Every interaction made on the website is protected end to end and customers are encouraged not to divulge personal information like addresses. The information that customers enter is not shared even with the clairvoyants on the website. Suppose any customer feels upset or uncomfortable after a session. In that case, the reader is immediately suspended and the customer will get a full refund credited to their account, provided their story checks out after comprehensive investigations.

Psychic Source has evolved with the times to make their portal available on all mobile platforms, through which it is easy to consult their psychics and tarot readers.

Psychic Source takes their practice and service very seriously, which is why they have risen to become one of the top tarot card reading websites in 2021.

Highlights

Guaranteed customer privacy

Assured confidentiality in all interactions.

Cross-platform applications are available on Android and Apple devices.

Cheap rates with discounts for new members.

Finding Happiness for the Family Through Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card reading cannot solve material problems like financial instability, unemployment or poor health, but it can facilitate a person's mental strength when they approach such issues.

Even though religion has started to become more or less redundant when it comes to dealing with real-life philosophical issues, spirituality and metaphysics stand a class apart - tarot reading can open many doors into understanding one's soul and the direction that one's life is taking in more ways than one. It is not about how much one believes in the act before participating in a tarot card reading session, but how open-minded one is towards receiving cosmic advice and guidance from the universe.

One student analyzed over 326 studies to reveal that 79% has shown a positive correlation between spirituality and happiness, especially through card reading practices. More than what skeptics call superstition, believing in the higher power of the universe and leaving things up to fate can ease a lot of tension that comes with big responsibilities like taking care of a family.

In many ways, a family cannot connect with each other properly because of a spiritual disconnect. Centuries ago, families always moved as a unit without forsaking their individualities - it was possible to be one person and a part of a larger familial group. But these days, with many a generation of parents inflicting cyclical trauma on their children, it has become hard for families to reconcile, apologize and move on from minor scuffles.

Reading one's cards and seeing through the illusions placed on the mind by the heart, we can make our family life happier and eliminate any spiritual blocks that come between family members.

Listen to What the Cards Say

Matters of the family are usually read through minor Arcana cards, but there are times when tarot card readers bring out the major cards to dissect certain situations in their full complexity.

The Ten of Cups, for example, is a sign of a broken relationship. It is important to keep in mind that a relationship here does not mean it has to be romantic. Friends and family are the same, and the universe only reveals what is the ultimate truth - make sure that one has a good understanding of one's own kin before getting the cards read. The broken relationship can be found by introspecting and trying to figure out which person has stopped communicating with the advice-seeker on a daily basis. The tarot card reading process requires a lot of reflection and a journey into one's psyche to reveal what the ego really wants.

The Ten of Wands, on the other hand, coming from the minor Arcana, shows that the individual whose cards are being read is carrying too much burden on their shoulders. If many obstacles are standing in front of them and their happiness, the Ten of Wands tells them to let a few burdens go, ease the weights they have put on themselves, and open their minds towards new possibilities. It is highly advised to write down any epiphanies that one may have during such a card reading.

Any of the major Arcana cards can give hints about which relationships need immediate attention. If it is the Emperor, it may be a highly successful, emotionally closed off person in one's family who holds power to make or break the family's morale. This may be a matriarch or even a powerful uncle. If a Star has been revealed, there will be good fortune in the family's future, but it would be difficult for them to figure out exactly where the good energy is coming from. The Empress card shows impending luxury - treat the family to a nice vacation if it is affordable and watch how relationships and their complexities unfurl and bonds are mended and made.

Tarot Readings can tell more about a family than an actual family meeting. By clearing up one's perceptions and helping one achieve a calm state of mind, tarot readings can help an individual analyze the relationships around them with a cool and collected eye. It also reconnects one with one's inner self, so that signs of anxiety-like social exhaustion or paranoia fade away. This may be just what a strained marriage or a constantly fighting parent and child need desperately - some time to sit down and converse about where things have been going wrong, what one can do about it and how our decisions will affect the family's future.

