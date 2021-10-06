Love That Design announces the region's first sustainable design awards in partnership with Surge For Water

Love That Design has developed a strong reputation within its dynamic five years of existence as a comprehensive and savvy, digital interior design platform dedicated to highlighting good design and happenings in the A&D industry within the MENA region, and showcasing them to the world. These awards fall perfectly in line with the Government of Dubai's UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which focuses on improving the quality of air, preserving water resources, increasing the contribution of clean energy and creating a sustainability focused infrastructure. They also fit in with the United Nation's overarching Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that call for action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity by 2030.

Entrants for The Sustainability Awards 2021 include projects, products and companies from the MENA region with an entirely sustainable design ethos in terms of aesthetics and practices.

"The aim of these awards is to bring about an even greater focus to an ever-growing global concern of climate change, and our need to make more conscious decisions," says Siddharth Peters, Co-founder at Love That Design. "The awards will bring to light projects and products that are proud to be environmentally sustainable, and make the industry at large sit up and take notice. With these awards, we hope to be a catalyst for a more accelerated change."

"Emphasis on sustainable design doesn't necessarily mean a less creative product or space," adds Ben D'Souza, Co-Founder at Love That Design. "And by showcasing innovative and environmentally conscious spaces that are incredibly design-led, we hope to create an increase in the demand for such interiors."

With the gradual global shift towards a green mode of living, launching these sustainability awards seems to be a natural progression for Love That Design, thus filling that last remaining gap in a market already replete with design awards.

Love That Design has been an avid and active supporter of Surge for Water since 2017. Each year, Surge hosts its regional design competition, which culminates in a grand gala. This year's event will take place on 8th December, 2021 at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina, and partnering with Surge for these awards was a perfect meeting of the minds.

"While Surge provides safe water access to global communities in need, we also recognise the role each person plays in solving the water crisis," says Shilpa Alva, Surge's Founder. "These Sustainability Awards in partnership with Love That Design are a great way to raise additional awareness of our cause and help create a better world."

"We are always looking for ways to support Surge, as we truly believe in their efforts towards helping humanity by raising awareness about the lack of sanitation and clean water in underprivileged countries," says Ben. "We have simply added another dimension to their already successful Design, Dine, Make a Difference gala event that now, more than ever, needs a louder voice to shift habits and traditional thinking."

For more information about The Sustainability Awards 2021 by Love That Design, visit www.lovethatdesign.com/awards/sustainability-2021 or email [email protected]

About Surge For Water

Surge for Water is a not-for-profit organisation that invests in communities by providing safe water, sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health solutions to help end the cycle of poverty. The org works hand-in-hand with local partners to design and implement the right solutions, ensuring the longevity through mindful planning and implementation. To know more, visit surgeforwater.org or call +97150-4576097.

About Love That Design

Love That Design is a B2B platform showcasing the best architecture and interior design projects in the region. The brand's aim, as the name implies, is a relentless pursuit of good design, promoting the highest standards and sustainable practices within the MENA region. The digital platform hosts a thriving community of A&D players with a vast network of professionals, design companies, brands and products, and publishes quality content daily, celebrating design achievements in the region and beyond. To know more, visit lovethatdesign.com, email [email protected] or call +97143443667.

