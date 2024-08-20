Love the Outdoors? It's Time to Vote Like It

Protect Our Winters Calls on the Outdoor State to Stoke The Vote!

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Protect Our Winters (POW) kicks off Stoke The Vote, a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) civic engagement campaign aimed to engage, inspire, and mobilize all who are passionate about the outdoors to meet the moment in the most critical election of our lifetime. Whether it's shredding powder, moving through the mountains, ripping singletrack, or just enjoying that crisp mountain air, we believe that the outdoors are for all, and the upcoming election is our best shot to protect the places we live and experiences we love from climate change.

"Society is at a critical reflection point in terms of the planet. The science is clear and consistent that in order to get the C02 reduction needed for a stable and habitable planet we need policy. Sadly, clean air, water, and a healthy planet has become a divisive issue," shared Jeremy Jones, Professional Snowboarder and POW Founder. "Climate policy does work, and it is one of the biggest job creators in America. We know we have the solutions; we just need the votes. Democracy requires participation and right now, we need everyone to show up this fall."

POW is rallying the entire Outdoor State—all 175 million—to stand up for our planet. From now until the election, you'll see POW coast to coast at in-person events, dynamic panel discussions, hosting a Stoke Fest films festival tour, and rolling out some of our most powerful films and creative projects yet. It's time to meet the moment and Show Up, Speak Out and Vote!

"This is the official calling for everyone in the Outdoor State to go out and vote early in this election. Whether it's the mountains, the forests, or the ocean, these are the places where we practice our passion and craft," shared Jimmy Chin, Award-Winning Filmmaker, Photographer, Author and POW Alliance Athlete. "Now is our chance to act and vote to protect the places we love by putting those who advocate for the environment in office."

What can you do? Join the movement and help POW Stoke The Vote for a cleaner, cooler future for generations to come and today, don't forget to visit stokethevote.com and make sure you are registered to vote!

About Protect Our Winters (POW):

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and experiences they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives, and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.protectourwinters.org .

