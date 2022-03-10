Love Wellness Announces Joanne Hsieh as President & Board Director

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health and wellness brand for women, Love Wellness, announces the appointment of beauty industry veteran, Joanne Hsieh, as the company's President & Board Director. Hsieh assumed the role officially in 2021 after serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Walker & Company Brands, makers of multicultural beauty brands Bevel and Form Beauty, which was acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2018, and previously as the SVP & General Manager of luxury skincare brand, La Mer, under The Estée Lauder Companies.

Joanne Hsieh portrait credit: BFA (PRNewsfoto/Love Wellness)

Since joining as President, Hsieh has led the company through a period of significant growth and expansion, evolving from a range of vaginal and gut health products to an omni-channel total body wellness solution, alongside Founder & CEO, Lauren "Lo" Bosworth. Together, the duo is changing the way women embrace the healthcare issues they face through education and clean, feel-good formulas.

"Joining as the President of Love Wellness has been an incredibly exciting opportunity to partner with Lauren and our investors, Encore Consumer Capital. This past year has been full of highlights, and it comes down to the fact that we have an incredibly powerful mission and a really special team. When you put those two things together, there are wins around every corner. Over the last 12+ months, we've seen tremendous growth and I am looking forward to the momentum our team will continue to build across all channels and all products," says Hsieh.

As the President of Love Wellness, Hsieh oversees the company's marketing, sales, operations, customer experience, and finance divisions. Furthermore, Hsieh works alongside Bosworth, who founded the company in 2016, on steering the brand's strategy and product innovation roadmap.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Joanne Hsieh to Love Wellness as our President and Board Director. Her ability to drive results while being a compassionate and thoughtful leader is unparalleled. She brings endless energy, knowledge, and strength to our team and is helping to maximize the full potential of the Love Wellness brand," says Bosworth.

"We are so excited to have Joanne Hsieh join Love Wellness in the newly created President role. Joanne is an experienced CPG executive with a track record of profitably scaling brands. She has made a significant impact on the company out of the gate and has been a critical resource to support the business as it doubled in size last year," says Kate Wallman, Managing Director at Encore Consumer Capital and Board Director at Love Wellness.

ABOUT LOVE WELLNESS

Love Wellness is the leading women's total body care brand that offers a range of supplements, multivitamins, and personal care products. Founded in 2016 by Lauren Bosworth, the Love Wellness mission is to create natural solutions for natural problems. The brand believes wellness should be accessible, affordable, educational, and made with love by the experts who have been there too. All products are made with a focus on innovating where others have not with clean ingredients, expert research, and talented guidance from a group of doctors, food scientists, microbiologists, nutritionists and holistic wellness practitioners. Love Wellness products have garnered over 50,000 5-star reviews and are sold on the brand's ecommerce site and at Ulta, Target, and Amazon. Love Wellness empowers you to feel supported, welcomed, and safe during your wellness journeys, and to Love Yourself Well™.

www.lovewellness.com | @lovewellness

SOURCE Love Wellness