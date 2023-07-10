Love Wellness Expands Retail Footprint

The brand joins Walmart's expanding beauty and wellness assortment in more than 1,600 stores and announces The Summer of Love Wellness with immersive consumer activations coming to Austin and Nashville this summer.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Wellness, the leading women's wellness company creating clean, doctor-developed personal care solutions, is expanding its retail presence into more than 1,600 Walmart stores nationwide. It marks the third major national retailer to carry Love Wellness' growing product assortment within the past four years.

The Killer, Gut Feelings Probiotics, Good Girl Probiotics, Sparkle Fiber, Flora Power, and Bye Bye Bloat
"Our retail expansion with Walmart levels up our mission to make clean, doctor-developed personal care products more accessible to the everyday woman," said Lo Bosworth, Founder of Love Wellness. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to educate shoppers about the importance of the gut-vagina connection as they discover our cult-favorite gut and vaginal health solutions in-store."

Shoppers can now head to the digestive aisle to pick up six of Love Wellness' clean, doctor-developed gut and vaginal health solutions in stores at an Everyday Low Price, including the cult-favorite Sparkle Fiber, Bye Bye Bloat, and Good Girl Probiotics, in addition to Gut Feelings Probiotics, The Killer and Flora Power.

To celebrate joining Walmart's growing beauty and wellness assortment, the brand is hitting the road with its "The Summer of Love Wellness" campaign, bringing experiential brand activations deemed "Love Ins" to consumers in Austin, Texas on July 20 and to Nashville, Tennessee on September 9. Open to the public and free to attend, guests can expect to enjoy free immersive brand experiences including live music, gut-friendly drinks and barbecue eats, Instagrammable photo and video moments, product samples while supplies last, and opportunities to hang out with Lo Bosworth.

To find a store near you or learn more about the brand, visit lovewellness.com, and follow @lovewellness and @lobosworth on Instagram and TikTok.

About Love Wellness
Love Wellness is the leading female-first wellness company focused on total body care. Founded in 2016 by Lauren Bosworth, the brand is committed to creating a more open and honest self-care culture for women. Driven by community, Love Wellness is designed to help women feel informed, empowered, and ready to take complete control of their health. Love Wellness offers better-for-you products like targeted and effective nutritional support, personal care products, and supplements to help women tackle issues like gut health, stress, sex, and skincare. Love Wellness is available for purchase at Target, Ulta, Walmart, Amazon, and lovewellness.com. For more information, visit www.lovewellness.com.

