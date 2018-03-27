Love Your Lenses: Vision Express Provides Its Top Tips on Contact Lens After Care

Jay Ghadiali, Director of Professional Services Vision Express said: "The risks of wearing contact lenses are very small and the benefits worthwhile, but the need to educate the British contact lens wearers on aftercare is critical as this is what can lead to infection or long-term issues for wearers. We're proud to support Love Your Lenses Week, as the eye health of our customers and their families is our absolute priority so we've picked the brains of our optical leads across the country to collate their top tips on caring for your contact lenses."

Always go to the optician for a contact lens fitting - so you understand how you need to care and maintain your new contacts - comfort is king! Clean and replace reusable lenses regularly and at intervals recommended by your optician - make sure you are using the correct solution and NEVER lick your lenses, use tapwater or top up your solution. Remove your contacts before you hit the hay - we're very concerned that a third (36%) of those surveyed admit they sleep with their lenses in. Failing to remove lenses (unless instructed) can increase the risk of infection and reduce the flow oxygen to your cornea so you'll probably wake up with red, sore eyes. Remove your contacts before you take a shower or swim as water contamination can be a real issue when it comes to spreading infection. Give your eyes a break - don't overwear your contact lenses, rest your eyes with a spare pair of 'backup' glasses, and always remove your lenses if you have had any irritation caused by use. Never share your lenses - Prescriptions vary and the risk of infection here is high Wash and dry your hands before you handle your contact lenses - we were worried to hear that a fifth (18%) didn't properly wash their hands before putting their lenses in - a key cause of infection Attend a check up with your optician at least once a year and visit your optician if you experience any issues with your lenses

