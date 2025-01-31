Love Your Liver: Blue Faery Amplifies Health Awareness During Black History Month

Empowering Black communities with life-saving knowledge about liver cancer through free virtual workshops and culturally focused education.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Faery is proud to announce the continuation of its annual Love Your Liver campaign during Black History Month, marking the fourth consecutive year of this impactful and award-winning initiative. This campaign aims to raise awareness about liver disease and cancer within Black/African American communities, who are 1.5 times more likely to develop liver cancer compared to the general population.

Love Your Liver

Community members can understand their specific liver cancer risks through the Love Your Liver program and learn about proactive management strategies. Conditions such as type 2 diabetes and hepatitis C can lead to liver cancer, making education and early detection crucial for improving survival rates.

Love Your Liver Live, a Black History Month Community Event series will commence on February 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. ET with a live, virtual educational workshop featuring Dr. Cristal Brown, a gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist at UT Health Austin. The second live, virtual educational workshop will be on February 28, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET featuring Dr. Lewis Roberts, a gastroenterologist and liver cancer researcher from the Mayo Clinic. These free virtual workshops allow community members to learn about relevant liver cancer risks and how to manage them from a trusted local physician.

"Health disparities exist for many diseases, such as liver cancer," said Dr. Brown. "Understanding the risk factors and connecting patients with the appropriate healthcare is very important to me."

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer. Blue Faery has three public education and awareness programs: Love Your Liver, The Truth About Liver Cancer, and You and Liver Cancer.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Blue Faery: The Adrienne Wilson Liver Cancer Association