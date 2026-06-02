LoveAbility Unveils a Dating App with Mental-Health in mind

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoveAbility is a connection-first, mental-health-friendly dating app for people who have felt let down or left out by conventional dating apps. It gently supports users navigating both emotional and physical health challenges and hopes to mitigate the impact loneliness has on both.

LoveAbility is currently free to use until July 31st, 2026. Download today at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/loveability/id6468884332 and https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ads.loveability.

LoveAbility was developed by Amy Freer, a 52-year-old Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) and single mother in Little Rock, Arkansas. Her venture into creating the app follows more than two decades in the mental health field. Freer's aspiration for the application is to establish a supportive environment for the millions of individuals managing daily mental and physical challenges.

"After 21 years of therapy practice, Loneliness is one of the hardest things for me to witness in the human experience," Amy says. A few inspired features LoveAbility incorporated to address traditional dating apps shortcomings:

Begin with an Avatars and decide when to reveal your favorite selfie.

and decide when to reveal your favorite selfie. Establish " New Connections " before considering someone a "match".

" before considering someone a "match". Timed prompts to encourage communication vs "ghosting".

to encourage communication vs "ghosting". Coaching Corner with tips and guidance.

with tips and guidance. Social Media style Mingling pages to build and interact with content by others.

Mingling pages to build and interact with content by others. No Pay Wall - All access at $15 per month.

Amy's objective for LoveAbility is to reintroduce the desirability of empathy and constructive dating methods, enhance communication, and contribute to a more understanding and unified community.

About LoveAbility:

LoveAbility, a newly established dating platform with a social media interface, based in Little Rock, Arkansas. This application is dedicated to enabling diverse individuals to convene within an affirmative environment, forging bonds centered on common human experiences. With a commitment to benevolence and inclusivity, LoveAbility implements a strict no-tolerance policy for hate speech, instructing users to submit reports of unsuitable content by taking a screenshot and sending it to [email protected].

For further details, our mobile application, named Loveability, is accessible on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can navigate directly to its pages using these addresses: for iOS users, visit https://apps.apple.com/us/app/loveability/id6468884332; for Android users, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ads.loveability.

Contact: LoveAbility App – Amy Freer, Founder/Creator, [email protected], 501-291-2048

SOURCE LoveAbility App