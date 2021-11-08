LoveBook Enhances Customer Experience with the LoveBook Creator in Time for Holiday Season

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Holidays nearing, LoveBook has taken the initiative to introduce a brand-new LoveBook Creator to assist customers during the upcoming shopping season. The LoveBook Creator now offers a convenient way to author LoveBooks and customized gifts on both desktop and mobile devices.

These new features help create a seamless experience for users and helps in the creation of a variety of personalized gifts all with the same LoveMojis.

Couple Looks at Anniversary Book Couple Poses with a LoveBook

LoveMojis are custom characters designed to look just like the gift giver and receiver. The personalization of each character is what brings each LoveBook to life. The LoveBook Creator offers the opportunity to customize as little or as much as users would like, allowing you to edit details such as facial features, expressions, backgrounds, and much more.

Customers will also have the option to save their LoveMoji creations to their personal account across all different products offered within the LoveBook Shop, like pillows, mugs, blankets, and more. This will create an easier and faster way for customers to create several gifts during their holiday shopping.

"With these new enhancements, LoveBook has once again improved our customer experience by giving our users the ability to create custom LoveMojis and books with the same rich feature set across mobile, tablet, and desktop devices," said Ron Coman, VP of Product Development.

LoveBook offers customers the opportunity to express love in a creative way by making customized books to share with the special people in their lives. In three easy steps – creating custom characters, selecting the product, and personalizing it to fit your relationship – users have a one-of-a-kind gift that can last for forever. https://lovebookonline.com

Stay tuned for future products: https://lovebookonline.com/shop/

For more information, please contact:

Chris Sonjeow

Co-Founder & CMO

[email protected]

(800) 628-6447

SOURCE LoveBook