LoveBook Sponsors Record-Breaking Charity Event

ROCHESTER, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LoveBook is sponsoring Make a Blanket Day 2019 - an event hosted by Fleece & Thank You during which local businesses and community members will attempt to break a Guinness world record by creating 2,500 blankets in four hours or less.

Fleece & Thank You is a Michigan-based organization that allows donors to create fleece blankets and personalized video messages for children in hospitals. Recipients of the blankets may create a video message in return, which is sent to the blanket maker.

The founders of Fleece & Thank You were inspired by the thought of children entering the hospital, being placed in frightening white rooms and feeling immediate defeat in a time when they need comfort, warmth and hope. Their goal is that every child in the hospital will have a blanket when they start treatment.

"We're excited to work with a local charity with a big idea," says LoveBook Director of Marketing Will Bliesath. "Our team will be at Make a Blanket Day, and we hope some of our followers will join us in supporting this cause."

To help fund supplies for the event, LoveBook has a webpage on which supporters can make a donation. Each blanket costs $24 to produce. https://lovebookonline.com/fleece-and-thank-you/

"Our mission at LoveBook involves spreading positivity through love," Bliesath says. "Fleece & Thank You's aim to brighten a child's hospital visit with something comforting and made with love inspires us."

LoveBook (LoveBookOnline.com) offers customers the opportunity to express love in a creative way by making customized books to share with the special people in their lives. In three easy steps – selecting a cover, creating characters, and personalizing pages – users have a unique gift that can last for years.

