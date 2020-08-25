LoveBug Probiotics Ranked a Second Year in a Row on Inc. Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second year in a row, Lovebug Nutrition, Inc. d/b/a LoveBug Probiotics is honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. In 2019 LoveBug ranked #140 and in 2020 #827 (top 25% of list) with growth of 577% over the last three years.

LoveBug Probiotics

The INC 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armor, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

CEO, Ashley Harris stated, "I am so honored that LoveBug has been recognized for a second time on the Inc. 5000 List."

Harris went on to say "LoveBug is a certified women-owned company and women-run, with 80% of the leadership team being moms. There has been a lot of publicity about women-led companies receiving less than 5% of VC-invested capital and access to both equity and debt capital continues to be a challenge for many small businesses. It is a testament to our mission-driven, talented, and hard-working team that we are ranked in the top 25% of Inc. 5000 honorees for a second year in a row."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

CONTACT: Julia Esch, Senior Brand Manager | 929-260-2893, [email protected]

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

About LoveBug Probiotics

LoveBug is a line of award-winning probiotics for the whole family that were created by a mom, for moms. Our company is firmly rooted in science, and our intense research has led us to develop a line of probiotics for the whole family, with a patented delivery system designed to offer the greatest benefit to your body. We take everyone into account, which is why all of our products are Non-GMO, allergen free and include NO artificial colors or flavors. With LoveBug Probiotics, you can feel good from the inside out.

For more information about LoveBug Probiotics, visit: www.lovebugprobiotics.com

SOURCE LoveBug Probiotics

Related Links

https://www.lovebugprobiotics.com

