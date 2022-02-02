Lovehoney and the Kinsey Institute Unveil the Sexiest Spots in the US

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, global sexual happiness brand, Lovehoney, along with the Kinsey Institute, released data on the country's sexiest hot spots. According to the Lovehoney Sex Map , Washington, D.C. ranks as the sexiest state, or in this case district, with Delaware, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine rounding out the top five.

The global sexual happiness experts have ranked each US state according to sex toy sales data over the last year. The Lovehoney Sex Map also unveils the Sexiest Cities in the United States according to insights obtained from the demographically representative Summer of Love Survey , conducted by the Kinsey Institute and Lovehoney. The 25 largest cities in the country were rated according to their sexual fantasies, desires, and behaviors, and how they evolved during the pandemic.

Whether it was the ongoing lockdowns or a growing emphasis on sexual health and wellness, Americans across the country were clearly feeling the heat this past year and exploring new ways to connect. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, these insights suggest that couples across the country may be in for a spicier holiday. As for the specific data, the Sex Map revealed regional details, including sexual experimentation, sexual and relationship satisfaction, and the top toys sold in each location.

"People who have more diverse and varied sexual fantasies have more sources of inspiration for introducing novelty into their sex lives. As partners communicate about and explore their fantasies, they have the potential to uncover more shared interests, which can set the stage for a more fulfilling and satisfying sex life," said Kinsey Institute Research Fellow and Lovehoney Scientific Advisor Dr. Justin Lehmiller. "One of the most consistent findings, regardless of location, is that a growing number of couples are trying new and different things in the bedroom. When people make a greater effort to cultivate intimacy and romance in their relationships, this can make it easier to communicate about sex and share fantasies because there is an atmosphere of trust."

Lovin' By Location:

Horniness on the Hill

Washington D.C , aka the political hub, grabbed the top spot of sexiest district and ranked highest in both sales and interest across five of six categories: vibrators, bondage, strap-ons, butt plugs and anal toys. When it comes to fantasy role play, Adult Student Costumes were the region's top choice. Top toys in D.C. included the Bondage Boutique White Bound to Please Under Mattress Restraint and Womanizer Starlet 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Suction Stimulator . Needless to say, we hope this is the path to bipartisan peace.

, aka the political hub, grabbed the top spot of sexiest district and ranked highest in both sales and interest across five of six categories: vibrators, bondage, strap-ons, butt plugs and anal toys. When it comes to fantasy role play, Adult Student Costumes were the region's top choice. Top toys in D.C. included the and . Needless to say, we hope this is the path to bipartisan peace. Getting Busy up North

According to the survey, New Englanders are busy in the bedroom! They also seem to have sex on the brain, with Northeners ranking first in multiple fantasy categories. According to sales data, Vermont , New Hampshire and Maine all ranked in the top five sexiest states. And while we may think of the Northeast as the land of maple syrup, Vermonters opted for Apple as their favorite lube flavor.

According to the survey, New Englanders are busy in the bedroom! They also seem to have sex on the brain, with Northeners ranking first in multiple fantasy categories. According to sales data, , and all ranked in the top five sexiest states. And while we may think of the Northeast as the land of maple syrup, Vermonters opted for as their favorite lube flavor. Southern Flair in Georgia

Georgia not only ranked as the sixth sexiest state, but Atlanta ranked as the kinkiest city during the pandemic, reporting the most fantasies around novelty and new or exciting sexual experiences, according to the Kinsey Institute/Lovehoney Summer of Love Survey. Now we understand why "harness" was among their top search terms.

not only ranked as the sixth sexiest state, but ranked as the kinkiest city during the pandemic, reporting the most fantasies around novelty and new or exciting sexual experiences, according to the Kinsey Institute/Lovehoney Summer of Love Survey. Now we understand why "harness" was among their top search terms. The Wild, Wild West

Steamy bedroom activity wasn't exclusive to the east, as Montana , Oregon and Colorado rounded out ninth, 10th and 12th in sales and search data. The Summer of Love Survey found that Portland residents reported the most fantasies about passion and romance of any city, which may help to explain why these couples were the most committed in the country. Over in Denver , singles are ready to mingle, with the Mile High City placing second in overall interest in casual sex among adults who are not currently in relationships.

"At Lovehoney, we're continuously researching and analyzing sex toy buying behavior and trends to develop the best range and quality of pleasure products for our customers," said Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment, Lovehoney Group. "With our latest sex map results, it's exciting to see Americans exploring new and different ways to inject more fun and happiness into their sex lives. We know this is the tip of the iceberg, with Valentine's Day approaching, it's an optimal time for couples to try something different and exciting."

For more information on local city rankings, visit the Lovehoney Sex Map here ; and for inspiration as Valentine's Day approaches, the top product choices are shoppable here .

About Lovehoney: Lovehoney – known as the sexual happiness people and brand – are on a mission to make a fun and fulfilling sex life available to everyone. The Lovehoney brand is all about sexual happiness, empowerment, inclusivity, and body positivity. Established in 2002, Lovehoney Group Ltd designs, manufactures and distributes its own branded and third-party pleasure products globally with over 150 products developed in-house each year. It is the UK's biggest online adult retailer with 8 other websites globally including France, Germany, Spain, EU, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Lovehoney website and sex toy brands are known and loved around the world. To learn more about Lovehoney, visit www.lovehoney.com or follow on Instagram @lovehoneyofficial , Twitter @lovehoney , and YouTube @lovehoney .

* Methodological Notes: The Lovehoney Summer of Love Survey was conducted by Prodege (www.Prodege.com) among a demographically representative sample of 2,000 U.S. Adults age 18-45, with an oversample of 200 respondents who identify as LGBTQ, via an online survey, from May 27, 2021 to June 5, 2021. The sample was balanced to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population on age, gender, household income, region, and ethnicity. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 2 percentage points for the main sample, and more than 6.9 percentage points for the LGBTQ sample, from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

Contact: Madeline Madden

Account Coordinator

LIDA NY

(917) 397-0645

[email protected]

SOURCE Lovehoney