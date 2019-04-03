Lovehoney Reveals Sexiest Cities In America With New Sex Map

ATLANTA, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lovehoney, one of the largest sex toy retailers in the world, launches an interactive sex map of the United States uncovering the steamiest secrets of over 250 cities from coast to coast, based on sexual desires, fantasies and favorite toys. Lovehoney executed an analysis on the 50 states to discover the juiciest findings informed by purchases, searches and more.

The Lovehoney Sex Map is an interactive map created from data of Lovehoney sales from the past three years. This interactive experience reveals the sexiest towns in the United States and allows comparison to nearby places as well as the national average. Users can search the map for city or zip code and find out how much their town has spent on everything from fulfilling fantasies to favorite toys. The towns and cities chosen for inclusion were based on largest population per capita.

THE SEXIEST CITIES IN AMERICA

Perhaps most surprising is how the Lovehoney Sex Map pulls back the curtain on who has the hottest play time - big, bustling cities or small, tranquil towns. The "Sexiest City in America" can be revealed as Morgantown, West Virginia - a place previously known for its art and gardens, but now known for beating out the entire country to grab the #1 spot in multiple categories including vibrators, butt plugs and bondage.

Boulder, Colorado, takes #2 spot - it may not be the happiest place in the US anymore but it's still pretty close as the second Sexiest City in America with a special taste for raspberry lube, strap-ons, and vibrators. Taking the bronze spot is Salt Lake City, Utah, the most populous city, who over-indexed in role-play, strap-ons butt plugs. If you're planning your next trip and have a thing for french maids and butler role-play, add Salt Lake City to your list.

The complete top ten:

Morgantown, West Virginia Boulder, Colorado Salt Lake City, Utah Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Bozeman, Montana Atlanta, Georgia Montpelier, Vermont Minneapolis, Minnesota Orlando, Florida Dayton, Ohio

WHO LIKES IT BIG

Big cities or small towns? Perhaps the most surprising of data, Southaven, Mississippi ranks #1 in dildo length with the average size being 8.66 inches long. On the other end of the spectrum is Lewiston, Maine, who opts for sizes a tad more conservative, purchasing smaller dildos in comparison to other cities at an average length of 6 inches long.

TOP FANTASIES BY STATE

In further research, Lovehoney finds that Fairbanks, Alaska is the top location for roleplay with the most common crave being french maids and butlers. Boulder, Colorado and Friedrich, Maryland follow suit while sharing the same desire; it must be that cold weather. Morgantown, West Virginia and Bangor, Maine round out the list as the fourth and fifth top locations for roleplay.

"We are thrilled to launch the Lovehoney Sex Map in the United States and announce the sexiest cities across the country," says Lovehoney Product Director, Bonny Hall. "The data collected, which was taken from Lovehoney sales from the past three years, allows us to uncover the sexual behaviors, trends and habits of our US fans, as we continue to make a fun, fulfilling sex life available to everyone.

The findings didn't stop there - New York City ranked amongst the least sexy cities on the list, Provo, Utah's most used search term is "clit," and The BASICS Bondage Bed Restraint is Lovehoney's top bondage item across the nation. For more sexy revelations visit the interactive sex map, now available on Lovehoney.com/sexmap . To purchase Lovehoney's top sellers Lovehoney Dream Bullet 10 Function Bullet Vibrator , Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl Rechargeable G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator and Lovehoney Bionic Bullet 5 Function Vibrating Cock Ring , go to Lovehoney.com.

About Lovehoney

Lovehoney is a multi-award-winning manufacturer and distributor of pleasure products. Its focus on exceptional customer service, product innovation, and creative marketing has placed Lovehoney at the forefront of developments in the sexual wellbeing market. The global online retailer aims to provide an adventurous and fulfilling sex life for all couples and solo-play alike. In 2016, Lovehoney won the Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade, the highest accolade in British business. Since being founded in 2002, Lovehoney has won over 70 global awards. Please visit www.lovehoney.com for more information.

SOURCE Lovehoney

Related Links

http://www.lovehoney.com

