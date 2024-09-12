Lovehoney Tackles Sexual + Electoral Dysfunction in Partnership with Vote.org

Sexual wellness eTailer and voting platform unite to motivate consumers who are struggling in the bedroom and at the poll booths

More than 50% of Americans experienced sexual dysfunction in the last year, meanwhile only 15-27% of those eligible to vote do so due to confusion

Lovehoney's Electoral Dysfunction kit aims to empower Americans

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to tackle sexual and electoral dysfunction. In partnership with Vote.org, Lovehoney is providing eligible voters with information about how to register to vote and educate themselves about local and state elections, while launching the ultimate stimulus package—the Electoral Dysfunction kit.

"Self-pleasure is self-understanding," Dr. Justin Lehmiller, Lovehoney Scientific Advisory & Kinsey Institute Researcher Post this Lovehoney Electoral Dysfunction kit featuring a penis ring and mini vibrator

A nationwide Lovehoney and the Kinsey Institute survey revealed half of Americans have experienced sexual difficulties in the last year. While sexual dysfunction is seen as something mostly experienced by older adults, it can be an issue for people of all ages and is experienced equally by both men and women. Young adults ages 18-24 reported the highest rate of sexual problems. Low sexual interest, difficulty orgasming, and low enjoyment were reported as the three most common difficulties.

Treating sexual dysfunction can be confusing, and so can navigating election season. In fact, only 15-27% of eligible voters participate in local elections, according to the National Civic League.

Many eligible voters feel the system is rigged, are overwhelmed by a lack of information or frustrated by limited candidate options. The top reasons non-voters gave for not voting were that they don't like the candidates (17%), don't know the candidates and issues (13%) and feel their vote doesn't matter (12%), as reported by the Knight Project.

Local and state elections are crucial in shaping communities, as they determine who will make key decisions on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety. While the presidential race takes the spotlight, local elections often have a more immediate impact on day-to-day life. Prospective voters can learn more about their ballot here.

The good news: Both sexual dysfunction and electoral dysfunction can be managed with the right tools.

"Masturbation can help with a range of sexual difficulties," said Dr. Justin Lehmiller, Lovehoney Scientific Advisor and Kinsey Institute Researcher. "For example, sometimes we run into sexual problems because we don't know what works for our bodies. Masturbation can help you discover what feels good, while helping you to unlock new sources of pleasure."

The same survey revealed 64% of people would masturbate more if they knew masturbation had health benefits. That's why Lovehoney has created the ultimate stimulus package with the Electoral Dysfunction kit, which comes with a mini vibrator and penis ring, providing tools to tackle sexual difficulties directly.

"In the case of erectile difficulties, a penis ring can be a handy way of helping to maintain an erection. Incorporating a vibrator into partnered sex can offer targeted clitoral stimulation, which can help women who are unable to reach orgasm through penetration alone," continued Dr. Lehmiller.

The Electoral Dysfunction kit is available now for $19.99 at Lovehoney.com.

About Lovehoney

Lovehoney is a leading global sexual wellness brand that offers a welcoming and inclusive space for you to discover your sexual happiness.

Lovehoney provides a curated selection of sex toys, lingerie, condoms, lubricants, and tantalizing gifts that cater to your every desire. With thousands of products in stock, we offer a diverse range to ensure your exploration of pleasure is both exciting and fulfilling, and the journey there is smooth and enjoyable.

We blend the smart and educational with a touch of fun, with advice and guidance available through our buyers' guides, forums, product videos, and over 300,000 sex toy reviews. Discover your sexual happiness at Lovehoney.

About Vote.org

Vote.org is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan nonprofit using technology to simplify political engagement and increase turnout among young people and voters of color. It is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America. Through corporate and nonprofit partnerships, a large-scale community of grassroots donors, diverse coalition building and influencer-driven outreach, Vote.org leverages innovative solutions that meet underserved voters where they engage and get their information, and has established its brand as the most trusted and accessible online resource for registering to vote and understanding how to cast a ballot.

