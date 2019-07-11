Lovelace Biomedical & Exemplar Genetics Win New Contract to Develop New Model of Sickle Cell Disease

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace Biomedical and Exemplar Genetics have teamed together to win a contract from the National Institutes of Health's National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences, for the study of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). SCD is an autosomal recessive disorder that affects a large number of African-Americans. It is also found in individuals with Hispanic, Arabic, Mediterranean and Asian descent. Patients with SCD experience a number of symptoms including anemia, acute and chronic pain, chronic organ damage, and a reduced life expectancy. "Sickle Cell is such a devastating disease, and the research we will be performing will help get us one step closer to being able to develop and evaluate new medicines to help treat it," indicates Dr. Meghan Vermillion, the Principal Investigator at Lovelace Biomedical. "The opportunity to work with the extraordinary scientific team at Exemplar Genetics to accomplish this is very exciting," added Dr. Vermillion.

Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization located in Albuquerque, NM. They perform pharmacology and toxicology studies to help advance human health. Exemplar Genetics is a research facility in Coralville, IA. Exemplar Genetics is focused on creating novel animal models that enable study or rare and important diseases that better mimic human disease compared to existing resources.

To learn more, visit us at http://www.lovelacebiomedical.org, and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/lovelace-biomedical, or Twitter @LovelaceBio.

SOURCE Lovelace Biomedical

Related Links

http://www.lovelacebiomedical.org

