Lovelace Biomedical Leads Team to Help the NIH Fight Rare Diseases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace Biomedical has teamed with independent nonprofit biomedical research institute The Jackson Laboratory (JAX), Exemplar Genetics, IONTOX and the University of Pennsylvania to win a new $20M contract with the National Institute of Health's National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences, for the purposes of creating new models and performing pharmacology studies to better understand and study diseases or treatments, especially for rare and neglected diseases.

The combined capabilities of the team members represent some of the best talent in the world to help the NIH in creating or characterizing novel disease models to address unmet needs. Diseases such as Sickle Cell Disease or other ailments have been difficult to fight without proper resources such as what are provided in this contract, indicates Dr. Jake McDonald, Principal Investigator of the overall contract.

About Lovelace Biomedical

Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, medical countermeasures, and more, to provide excellence in preclinical research and fully understand the behavior of its clients' investigational products.

