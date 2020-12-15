Lovelace Biomedical Presents on Lessons Learned from SARS-CoV-2 Animal Models
The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Recaps Animal Models applied in COVID-19 research
Dec 15, 2020, 13:13 ET
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recently published on their website (Home | FNIH) a summary workshop on experience with animal models of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). The work was performed as part of the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) program, which is a public-private partnership aimed at prioritizing and speeding development of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The workshop evaluated and presented on best practices in virology, assays, and various species of animal models that are being used in the fight against COVID-19.
Lovelace Biomedical Scientist Dr. Adam Werts presented on the use of the Syrian Hamster to evaluate treatments and vaccines against the virus. "The use of animal models to help advance therapeutics against this life threatening disease has been apparent during this pandemic. The science has moved faster than any other time in history, and the ability to use this platform to help harmonize best practices is a valuable tool for the scientific community," indicated Dr. Werts.
Watch Dr. Werts' presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-AhHB4OnRs
Lovelace Biomedical's preclinical expertise has played a crucial part in accelerating research for COVID-19, and fighting other highly dangerous diseases. Lovelace has the advantage of its unique labs, which features a large bio-containment facility for ABSL-3 infectious agents, to perform such work. This lab space is one of only a few such labs in the United States used for commercial contracts in conducting this highly specialized kind of research.
To learn more about Lovelace's history, its Covid-19 capabilities, as well as their other range of expertise, visit http://www.lovelacebiomedical.org/covid-19-research/
About Lovelace Biomedical
Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that conducts research to advance pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years, the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and medical countermeasures.
