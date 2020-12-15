Lovelace Biomedical Presents on Lessons Learned from SARS-CoV-2 Animal Models

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has recently published on their website (Home | FNIH) a summary workshop on experience with animal models of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). The work was performed as part of the Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) program, which is a public-private partnership aimed at prioritizing and speeding development of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The workshop evaluated and presented on best practices in virology, assays, and various species of animal models that are being used in the fight against COVID-19.

Lovelace Biomedical Scientist Dr. Adam Werts presented on the use of the Syrian Hamster to evaluate treatments and vaccines against the virus. "The use of animal models to help advance therapeutics against this life threatening disease has been apparent during this pandemic. The science has moved faster than any other time in history, and the ability to use this platform to help harmonize best practices is a valuable tool for the scientific community," indicated Dr. Werts.