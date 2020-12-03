Lovelace Biomedical Research Shows Cell Injury Caused by Contents in E-cig Vapor

Dr. Steven Belinsky, who is a Senior Scientist at Lovelace Biomedical, and colleagues, reported their findings from the study in the latest issue of the Journal of Toxicological Sciences. The study used cells obtained from the mouths of non-smokers to evaluate the potential for varying types of aerosolized flavored e-liquids to cause injury to cells, or to show that cells can change their genetic makeup in a way that could be a concern for cancer, causing potential harm. The observed effects are primarily linked to specific flavoring types, and not to nicotine or other components of the e-liquid tests. The specific chemicals in the flavors that have been linked to the findings were not at this point determined, but the study illustrates the importance of careful evaluation of flavors that are used in commercialized products. Their prior study (Zhou et al., Tobacco Control, 2020) also showed that up to 10% percent of inhaled e-cigarette aerosols are deposited in the mouth of vapers.

This work has recently been published in the Journal of Toxicological Sciences:

https://academic.oup.com/toxsci/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/toxsci/kfaa174/5998676?redirectedFrom=fulltext

"These studies reinforce the need to conduct in vitro and in vivo studies evaluating different e-liquids for adverse oral and lung health effects," Dr. Belinsky says.

About Lovelace Biomedical

Lovelace Biomedical is a research organization that conducts basic and translational health effects research, while also helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years, the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, infectious disease, medical countermeasures, and more, to provide excellence in preclinical research.

