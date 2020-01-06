Lovelace Biomedical to host webinar on their history and expertise in the rapidly growing field of Gene Therapy

For the past 12 years, Lovelace Biomedical has won competitive contracts for the Gene Therapy Resource Program (GTRP) at the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), and has also received awards from the National Institute of Health (NIH), to perform studies to investigate and find new models for rare diseases with gene therapy studies. Now, reaching and focusing on commercial contracts, Lovelace continues to build on their history, and as a leader in pre-clinical studies with gene therapy as an important sector of their expertise.

Presenting the webinar is Lovelace's Chief Scientific Officer Jacob McDonald, Ph.D. and Dr. Janet Benson, who has led the Lovelace Gene Therapy Pharm/Tox program since 2007.

The webinar "Nonclinical Development in Gene Therapy, building on 12 years of the Lovelace Biomedical Center of Excellence in Gene Therapy" will be held on February 6, 2020 at 1 pm ET.

About Lovelace Biomedical

Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies advance their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, medical countermeasures, and more, to provide excellence in preclinical research and fully understand the behavior of its clients' investigational products.

