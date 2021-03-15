Lovelace Biomedical to Present Pulmonary Drug Delivery Webinar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace Biomedical, a contract research organization, who has a vast and storied, 70 plus year history and expertise in studying respiratory diseases and developing therapeutics at the preclinical stage, will present a webinar in inhalation drug delivery for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

There can be significant advantages to target the respiratory tract for therapeutic intervention of respiratory pathogens. There has been a rapid infusion of new approaches and technologies in response to SARS-CoV-2, many of which have been enabled through pulmonary delivery approaches that serve to improve the efficiency of drug delivery to the effected target. Intranasal and inhalation delivery approaches serve to a) improve efficacy through directly targeting the pathogen or physiologic compartment that is most effected, b) decrease the systemic exposure of therapies, c) enhance delivery to the apical surface of the respiratory tract, and conserve drug product. In addition, the use of pulmonary formulations as opposed to parental approaches can improve patient convenience and compliance.

This webinar will provide a primer on non-clinical development of respiratory/intranasal drugs in infectious disease, with emphasis on the translatability of the models, technical approach and considerations. The presentation will discuss lessons learned when applied to non-clinical infectious disease models, with an emphasis on SARS-CoV-2.

Presenting this webinar is Philip Kuehl, PhD, who is a Senior Scientist at Lovelace, and Expert in pulmonary formulations and aerosol science applied to respiratory drug development. Alongside him also presenting is Adam Werts, PhD, a Scientist and Research Veterinarian at Lovelace with an expertise in physiology and animal model development.

About Lovelace Biomedical

Lovelace Biomedical is a contract research organization that conducts research to advance pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in their complex drug development studies from the preclinical stage, and on to clinical trials. For over 70 years, the organization has leveraged its multidisciplinary expertise in toxicology, gene therapy, neurological disorders, infectious disease, and medical countermeasures.

