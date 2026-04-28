Lovelace Emerges from Stealth with Industry-Defining Context Engine Builder for Mission-Critical AI

Andrew Moore, former head of Google Cloud AI and dean of Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science, tackles one of the biggest enterprise challenges – making autonomous agents reliable in high-stakes environments

Enterprise context engine builder, Elemental ingests real-time data streams and fuses siloed information into unified, citation-backed knowledge graphs, delivering 1000x greater investigative power, over 99.5% entity accuracy, and deep-research insights at the speed, cost, and immediacy of a simple query

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelace today emerged from stealth to introduce Elemental, an enterprise context engine builder designed to meet the demands of speed, scale, and accuracy in high-stakes environments – dramatically increasing the investigative power of AI agents by 1000x on complex queries, making the Company the only provider of enterprise-scale context engines for mission-critical applications. By unifying data ingestion, entity resolution, and graph construction into a single pipeline – and enriching it with real-time intelligence from its proprietary YottaGraph – Elemental builds context engines that give AI agents the contextual awareness needed to form fast, high-confidence conclusions in rapidly changing conditions.

Led by Andrew Moore, former head of Google Cloud AI, dean of Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science, and the first AI advisor for US CENTCOM, Lovelace brings together an expert team behind technologies used by billions, from Google's core systems to global AI platforms.

"Throughout my career, I've been driven by a simple question: how can we use advanced intelligence to help people make the right decision when the cost of being wrong is catastrophic?" said Moore. "AI has extraordinary potential in investigative contexts – but only if it unambiguously helps humans make better decisions. With Elemental, we're giving teams the speed of AI with the confidence of verifiable evidence, so every conclusion can be traced, tested, and trusted in the moments that matter most."

As enterprises deploy AI agents into increasingly complex and dynamic environments, the lack of reliable context has become a critical barrier to adoption.

To solve this, the Elemental platform creates secure, enterprise-specific context engines that transform fragmented enterprise data into structured knowledge graphs that AI agents can navigate and query within milliseconds with verifiable citations, delivering deep-research-quality analysis with the immediacy of a simple query.

Through access to Lovelace's YottaGraph – scaling to trillions of interconnected facts – enterprises can enrich internal data with real-time global intelligence, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making about the state of the world at any given moment.

For more information on Elemental or YottaGraph, or to request a demo of the platform, visit lovelace.ai.

About Lovelace

Lovelace is the only provider of enterprise-scale context engines capable of analyzing trillions of real-time data points to create knowledge graphs that are usable by autonomous agents at the speed, scale, and accuracy required for mission-critical analysis. Lovelace's context engine platform, Elemental, uniquely integrates data ingestion, entity resolution, and graph building into a single pipeline that empower agentic deployments, delivering 1000X the investigative power for complex queries. With its proprietary ground-breaking YottaGraph, Lovelace provides enterprises with real-time context, enabling agents to understand the impact of global intelligence on enterprise data for unmatched insights with millisecond precision. Founded in 2023 by Andrew Moore, former head of Google Cloud AI and dean of Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science, Lovelace currently works with some of the largest public and private enterprises in the world.

SOURCE Lovelace AI