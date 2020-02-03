Loveland Innovations Delivers First-Ever AI-Driven Damage Detection Tool for Hand-held Property Inspections

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loveland Innovations®, maker of advanced data analytics solutions, today released a mobile only inspection version of IMGING® which includes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) damage detection capabilities along with next generation inspection tools.

Users can now leverage IMGING's AI features, previously available only as part of IMGING's automated drone inspections, on inspections performed with just their mobile device. They can also create inspection reports, receive instant roof estimates using Speed Squares, and create bids, all within a single iOS app.

"By introducing AI powered damage detection on photos captured by a mobile device, every professional, from the newest in the industry to the most seasoned, will now have a complete and consistent toolkit for any job. From property inspections by claims adjusters to bid creation by roofers and contractors, our latest version of IMGING provides a full suite of property data and inspection tools," says Jim Loveland, CEO and Founder of Loveland Innovations. "Although IMGING entered the market as a drone only solution, we have greatly expanded its capabilities to show our customers that it is so much more. Providing our industry-leading AI damage detection to anyone with an iOS device is an important milestone for our company. We continue push forward in fulfilling our mission to make the consistent collection and analysis of property data easy to get and easy to use through cutting-edge, innovative technology."

IMGING is a property data and inspection platform available as a standalone mobile Apple® iOS app or as a mobile app used alongside a DJI™ Phantom™ 4 Pro or DJI Mavic™ 2 Pro. IMGING offers three main tasks, a Drone Inspection, Handheld Inspection, and Speed Squares, and organizes them by property address. With a Drone Inspection, automated drone flight gives you detailed roof imagery, full roof measurements by facet, slopes, pitches, 3D models, automated AI damage detection, and the ability to review damage, drag, drop, or reorder any images, and add annotations in our custom report builder. IMGING's Handheld Inspection capabilities make the iOS device's camera the primary inspection tool, allowing users to leverage the power of IMGING's inspection features without needing to fly a drone. It collects hi-res imagery, guides users with customizable, pre-defined albums and instructions for each photo, and analyzes photos with AI damage detection, all with the same reporting and biding tools as a Drone Inspection. Speed Squares provides instant roof estimates for preliminary bids from a desktop or iOS app.

Loveland Innovations is exhibiting at the International Roofing Expo February 4 – 6, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Attendees can visit the Loveland Innovations team at booth 6834 or attend our breakout session, The State of Roofing Technology.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is a team of makers and mavericks building leaner, meaner ways to turn roof and property data into clarity and action. No corporate nonsense, just get-it-done attitude. They make it easy for anyone to digitize a property or structure, then explore, measure, and analyze it with artificial intelligence. www.lovelandinnovations.com

