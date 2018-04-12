Loveland Innovations Launches Drone Assist Complete to Provide On-Demand Claims Adjustments for $295

Building on Drone Assist—the recently announced drone-based inspection service—Drone Assist Complete goes beyond the inspection to deliver a fully desk-adjusted claim to a carrier. By leveraging drones with the industry's most advanced deep learning engine for drone inspections, and the adjusting expertise of Fourseventy Claim Management, Drone Assist Complete is faster, cheaper, safer and ultimately delivers a more consistent end product than traditional third-party adjusting options.

"This is the next evolution of the claims process—a fast, extremely cost-effective and of course safe, full-service alternative to traditional claims adjusting," says Jim Loveland, CEO and Founder of Loveland Innovations. "In those claims where drones are an obvious fit—and we think this is the majority—Drone Assist Complete just makes more sense than traditional adjusting or outsourcing to 'steep and high,' third-party companies. Using state-of-the-art technology and a forward-thinking claims adjusting partner in Fourseventy Claim Management, costs are much lower and the turnaround time is significantly faster. And of course, no one is climbing on a roof," he says.

Matt D. Fatheree, founder and CEO at Fourseventy Claims, says his team is pleased to be a part of this pioneering new service. "We're excited to partner with Loveland Innovations to bring fresh new tools and services to the market," says Fatheree. "Leveraging the state-of-the-art IMGING platform, Drone Assist Complete will take several days off of cycle times and provide a much higher quality product. We're proud to partner with Loveland Innovations to make this possible."

With the addition of Drone Assist Complete, insurers now have two Drone Assist options, both of which use the IMGING platform for consistent, accurate roof inspections and the IMGING Detect deep learning engine for damage detection and more.

Drone Assist Complete is a full turn-key solution for insurers that want a claim adjusted from start to finish. Insurers can deliver claim information to Loveland Innovations' pilots, who will inspect the job using IMGING. After inspection, the experts at Fourseventy Claims use the data collected with IMGING to verify damage and materials, create an estimate, and deliver a fully adjusted claim.

A regular Drone Assist is for insurers that wish to complete their own desk adjustments. They can define what they want inspected at a property and automatically assign the job to a Drone Assist pilot, who will inspect a property. Insurers can then complete the adjustment by viewing and annotating ultra-high-resolution images, viewing architectural-grade 3D models and virtual test squares, and by using damage detection through Loveland Innovation's deep learning engine, IMGING Detect. They can then export key data into common estimating platforms to finish the process.

Depending on the option, Loveland Innovations and Fourseventy Claims will deliver inspection data or fully adjusted claims in around 72 hours. The cost is $200 for Drone Assist and $295 for Drone Assist Complete. Drone Assist is available to select carriers now but will become more widely available over the next few months.

For more information about Drone Assist, visit www.droneassist.me

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is a team of makers, mavericks, and a few maniacs building leaner, meaner ways to gather and analyze exterior property information. No corporate nonsense, just a get-it-done attitude. Their solutions combine data analytics, A.I., and drones to arm carriers and contractors with high quality data, more speed, and better decision-making power. www.lovelandinnovations.com

Contact:

Justin Strong, Chief Revenue Officer

pr@lovelandinnovations.com

About Fourseventy Claims Management

Fourseventy Claims is an independent adjusting firm with over 200 years of combined experience in the insurance industry. They have 560 independent field adjusters, a footprint across all 50 states, and a commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience for carriers of all sizes.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loveland-innovations-launches-drone-assist-complete-to-provide-on-demand-claims-adjustments-for-295-300628686.html

SOURCE Loveland Innovations

Related Links

http://www.lovelandinnovations.com

